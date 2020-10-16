Packers: Linsley have ‘great comfort’ knowing their line is in good hands SAT

“Not only that, I think he's a great team leader as well – not only in the offensive line room but for our football team.”

It’s a good thing everyone else is so happy to lavish praise on Linsley, since he genuinely doesn’t enjoy talking about himself. But considering the way the offensive line has limited opponents to just three sacks this season – with Rodgers claiming responsibility for two of them – it’s hard not to notice how Linsley has been a rock while playing through thumb and groin injuries on a line that has been reshuffled repeatedly due to injuries in other spots.

“My No. 1 focus — and I know this is a cliché and whatever — but my No. 1 focus is always, obviously, playing the best I can, but it’s getting everybody on the same page. Because it really does all start with that,” Linsley explained. “It starts with Aaron, and once we get to the line, I have to make my calls and I have to be flawless with that. So that’s the main focus every week.