Packers: Like rookie lineman Royce Newman’s versatility — even more than his mullet

If the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Newman can be the typical fourth-round offensive lineman the Packers have taken in recent years, they’ll be ecstatic. That’s the round the late Ted Thompson mined during his 13-year tenure as the Packers general manager, adding the likes of Josh Sitton (2008), T.J. Lang (2009), David Bakhtiari (2013) and JC Tretter (2013) in the fourth. Sitton, Lang and Bakhtiari all went on to have Pro Bowl careers, with Bakhtiari having been a five-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl pick.

With Bakhtiari coming off reconstructive knee surgery after suffering a torn ACL during a Dec. 31 practice, the Packers aren’t sure whether he’ll be ready for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener at New Orleans. If he’s not, veteran Billy Turner would likely move from right tackle to left tackle, as he did late last season, and Newman could put himself in the running to start at right tackle with a strong training camp. Last year’s No. 3 tackle, former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Ricky Wagner, was released in March.