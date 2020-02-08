Packers: Like Elway, QB Rodgers eyeing late-career success

If that sounds familiar, it should: LaFleur, having learned from Shanahan, tried to do the same this season with running back Aaron Jones, who had his first 1,000-yard season and tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns during the regular season. Late in the year, even Rodgers seemed to accept his altered role, acknowledging, “I don’t need to throw 40 touchdowns for us to win.” At other points during the year, Rodgers spoke of how successful games for him were now defined by “efficiency,” “taking care of the football,” “getting us in the right checks,” and “getting us in the right protection scheme.”

“We were 0-3 in Super Bowls and weren’t even close, and then when we finally did win, it was because of the balance we did have. And obviously with John’s leadership and his play, we didn’t have it where he had to win the games,” Shanahan said. “John bought in right away. But at the same time, when you’re used to a lot of the passing stats, it takes a while to get to used to it

“But at the end of the day, all that matters is winning that championship. That’s what John wanted more than anything.”

And that’s what Rodgers insists he wants – another title.