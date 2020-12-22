Packers: Legend lost: Hall of Famer Greene, who served as outside linebackers coach, dies

GREEN BAY — Following a Pro Football Hall of Fame playing career, during which he recorded the third-most sacks in NFL history, Kevin Greene found himself searching for what to do next.
After playing his final season in 1999, Greene went into private business at home in Florida. He tried professional wrestling. He served six NFL coaching internships at various teams’ training camps. He served in the Army Reserve. He considered putting his Auburn University criminal justice degree to use in law enforcement.
Then, in 2009, Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy hired Dom Capers as his new defensive coordinator. Greene had played in Capers’ 3-4 defense with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers, twice leading the NFL in sacks as an outside linebacker in the scheme (with 14 in 1994 and 14.5 in 1996), and he decided the time was right for him to pursue coaching.
“I was kind of keeping my toes in the water, keeping my name in the hat. I knew the time would come, and this was a wonderful opportunity that presented itself. It was like my name was stamped on it,” Greene told the State Journal that year. “Outside ‘backer in a 3-4, the blitz-zone thing I enjoyed playing and had a small degree of success doing it, so it was a good fit.
“I’m just going to coach the way I played the game. I love the game — I have a fire and a passion for the game. That’s the way I’m going to coach.”
Greene, who died suddenly on Monday at age 58, delivered on that vow. So while teams, coaches, players and fans from the Steelers, Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers remembered his greatness as a player, whose who were with him in Green Bay recalled his fiery coaching style and how much he cared about the players he tutored.
His death left his star pupil, former Packers edge rusher Clay Matthews, heartbroken.
“KG was a warrior on the field, and he brought his same fire and tenacity to his coaching. So much of my success was a direct result of him, but he was so much more than a coach,” Matthews, the Packers’ all-time sack leader, wrote on Twitter. “He often referred to me and the other OLBs as his kids and taught us how to be a professional in all aspects of life.”
Greene’s death was confirmed by the family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. No cause of death was given.
“I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement Monday. “He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man.”
A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his 15-year NFL career with 160 sacks, with only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198) registering more. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.
He coached the Packers’ outside linebackers from 2009 through 2013, delivering one of the most memorable moments of the 2010 team’s run to the Super Bowl XLV title when TV cameras and microphones captured Greene admonishing Matthews on the sideline to lead the defense in the suddenly close game.
“It … is … time,” Greene told Matthews, who then forced a momentum-changing fumble on that defensive series.
“The Packers were saddened today to learn of Kevin Greene’s passing,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “He was a great coach for us and was instrumental in our team’s Super Bowl championship season. He had so much energy and passion. Our players loved playing for him. We extend our sincerest condolences to Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family.”
Capers, now working as a special defensive assistant with the Minnesota Vikings, spoke Monday afternoon of how Greene “had such a great passion for the game.”
“He had an infectious personality,” Capers said. “He influenced everybody that he was around. Everyone had a tremendous amount of respect for him because he not only produced as a player, but because as good of a player as he was, he was an even better person.”
As he impatiently waited for his Hall call, wondering if he’d ever be enshrined in Canton, Greene poured everything he had into the players he was coaching.
“It’s hard to replace sacking Joe Montana, and the next week going to Denver and knocking around John Elway, and Dan Marino the following week, or Phil Simms or whoever. It’s hard to replace that. But this is pretty close,” Greene once said of coaching. “(As a player), you’re in the flame and you get burned and you feel that. (As a coach), you’re standing next to the fire and you feel its warmth. It feels good. There’s adrenaline and it feels good.
“You just be yourself, and coach from your heart. That’s what I think. Obviously, the scheme and everything, I know the scheme and can teach it to the kids. But I think you just coach from the heart. And it helps I played 15 years at the position. I know a lot of little nuances of the position that I can bring to light for some of these kids that another coach may not see.”