Packers: LaFleur won’t miss the pass-interference reviews

LaFleur was also frustrated by another non-call on an earlier pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling down the sideline that appeared to him to be textbook pass interference but was not flagged. LaFleur challenged the lack of a pass interference call but the call on the field was upheld by replay. After the game, LaFleur vented, “I really don’t know what pass interference is anymore.”

LaFleur said Thursday he likes the idea of having an additional official serve as the “sky judge,” a concept that league owners approved to be implemented on a trial basis in preseason. The sky judge would allow for real-time communication between the officials on the field and one upstairs in the booth above the field with access to video.

“I know that the whole ‘sky judge’ (idea) has been kicked around and I understand the challenges with that, as well,” LaFleur said. “I would certainly love to see that implemented in some form on a trial basis, whether it’s in the preseason (or regular season).

“It’s really the egregious missed calls that you’re trying to eliminate, if you can have somebody upstairs that can see it. It’s not meant for the ticky-tack calls. I think that would be the best way, just to experiment that way. I know that was kicked around two years ago at the owner’s meetings, but it obviously didn’t go through.”