Packers: LaFleur: 'We all have to do more'

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur didn’t get much sleep — not on the plane before the Green Bay Packers’ transatlantic charter flight back from London touched down at Austin Straubel International Airport around 11 p.m., and not once he got home to his suburban Green Bay home.

“Would you have slept after last night’s performance?” the Packers head coach said Monday afternoon, during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters.

No doubt, the Packers’ struggles on both sides of the ball during their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London were enough to keep any coach awake regardless of time changes and jet lag.

From second-guessing his play-calling decisions on offense to trying to discern why an overhyped defense isn’t performing anywhere near expectations, LaFleur was left with plenty to contemplate after the upset loss left his team at 3-2 entering next Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field.

And while LaFleur had plenty of reasonable explanations and cogent thoughts about what happened to his team after it took a 17-3 lead midway through the second quarter and a 20-10 lead into halftime, it didn’t change his disappointment or frustration at the results against an undermanned Giants outfit.

“We should have played better as an entire team. It wasn’t just one phase. It was offensively, it was defensively,” LaFleur said.

“I’m not trying to make excuses or explain anything. Bottom line is, we absolutely have to play better than that. When you’re up on a team 17-3 at one point in the game — and it goes for our offense, our defense and our special teams — you have to put a team like that away. And we didn’t.

“We let them hang around, and we all know how this momentum game works in our league. Once it starts flipping, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing. It’s real, it happens. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of that.”

LaFleur went on to say that his team needs to play better complementary football — “One side of the ball has to pick up the other side,” he said of the offense and defense — and there were glaring issues on both sides against the Giants.

On offense, after scoring two touchdowns and a field goal on their first four offensive possessions, the group mustered only a field goal thereafter, and the only second-half points the Packers scored came on an intentional safety as the Giants awkwardly tried to run out the clock.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished the game having completed 25 of 39 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns for a 96.3 passer rating, but he was just 7 of 15 for 75 yards after halftime, and he threw three consecutive incomplete passes during a 26-second possession in the fourth quarter that came in between the Giants’ game-tying and go-ahead touchdowns.

After the game, Rodgers made it clear that he liked all three of the play calls that LaFleur had gone with on that series and that none of the plays were ones he changed at the line.

“I liked those three calls. I feel good about all those,” Rodgers said adding that his third-down pass to Cobb might’ve picked up the third-and-10 had it been more accurately thrown. “We’ve got to hit one of those to give our defense a little more rest and turn the tide back in our favor.”

On Monday, LaFleur pointed out that his worn-down defense wouldn’t have gotten any more real-time rest on the bench if the Packers had run the ball three times and failed to get a first down on the ground as they had through the air.

He also outlined his thinking on the three calls: On first down, the single-high safety look the Giants gave on first down was conducive for a pass, which Rodgers overthrew deep downfield along the sideline to Allen Lazard; on second down, LaFleur said the call was a “can” play on which Rodgers opted for a pass instead of a run, and narrowly missed Randall Cobb across the middle beyond the first-down marker; on third down, Rodgers threw deep downfield — instead of taking something shorter with a chance to pick up the first down — and underthrew Lazard as the pass rush closed in.

“Anytime it doesn’t work out, you always want to second guess, then all right, what should we have done?” LaFleur said. “I understand the optics of that — 26 seconds rolled off the clock. But in real time, they’re still on the bench for the same amount of time. I think you’ve got to look at it as, you’ve got to try to put your guys in the best position possible to pick up a first down.

“Am I upset that it didn’t work? Absolutely. Totally upset about that. But it is what it is. Could you argue on first down you wish you called a better play? Probably.”

Meanwhile, on defense, coordinator Joe Barry’s group allowed the Giants — playing without three of their best receivers and with quarterback Daniel Jones nursing an ankle injury that curtailed his mobility — to score on five consecutive possessions after getting a pair of three-and-outs to start the game.

That scoring binge only ended because of the Giants’ safety at the end, and New York wound up possessing the ball for 19 minutes, 35 seconds in the second half. The Giants not only outgained the Packers, 338-210, but they were better on third down (6 of 11) against what had been the NFL’s best third-down defense, and the Packers failed to force a turnover.

Considering the unit boasts seven first-round picks and several highly paid veterans, that’s not enough production or effectiveness given the team’s capital investments in terms of draft picks and salary-cap dollars.

Asked if Barry needs to get more out of that talent, LaFleur replied, “Absolutely. I think we all have to do more. I have to demand more. I think we’ve got to coach things better. I think we’ve got to have better urgency.

“We’ve got to be better. Bottom line. We have to be better at responding to adversity when it strikes because it’s inevitable. It’s going to happen in every game. Obviously, we did not respond well to the adversity.”