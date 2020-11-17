Packers: LaFleur sees plenty of room for improvement WEDS

On LaFleur’s to-do list were issues in each phase of the game.

On special teams, the problem was obvious: Keelan Cole’s 91-yard punt return for a touchdown. But JK Scott’s first punt, a 48-yarder after a three-and-out on the Packers’ opening possession, was low and allowed Cole to return it 18 yards to set up the Jaguars’ first points. Then came his 59-yarder that again lacked hang time and led to Cole taking it to the house.

“I think on both those punts, JK can do a better job. And I think he’d tell you the same,” LaFleur said. “I think JK has been a pretty darn good performer for us … but the one that got returned for a touchdown certainly it was a long punt that didn’t have quite the hang time we’re looking for. But, we have to be better in coverage. That’s no excuse to give up that big return. But we’ve got to do a much, much, much better job of covering.”

On defense, LaFleur was encouraged by the effort the unit gave but felt there too many plays where someone missed their assignment or missed a tackle, even with the defense getting a victory-clinching stop in the final seconds. With rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton making his second NFL start, the Jaguars fed running back James Robinson, who finished with 109 yards on 23 carries.