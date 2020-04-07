Packers: LaFleur’s hopes for improvement put on hold

GREEN BAY — In the power rankings of real-life inconveniences created by the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL teams being unable to go through their normal offseason sessions surely would rank pretty low.
Nevertheless, the league and the NFL Players Association acknowledged the obvious earlier this week: That offseason programs, which had been set to start on Monday for teams with new head coaches and were slated to begin on April 20 for teams with returning head coaches, will not in fact be held – not even virtually, for the time being.
With their facilities still closed to both the public and team personnel – a directive that has forced the April 23-25 NFL Draft to be done remotely with no team personnel allowed to work from their offices, including Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur – it was thought that perhaps the league would allow coaches to interact with their under-contract players via video conferencing programs like FaceTime, Zoom and Microsoft Teams.
But the NFL informed teams that would not be the case and in a message to players, the NFLPA emphasized to its members that no contact with teams is permitted until the league and union can formulate a plan for how to proceed.
“Players cannot participate in club supervised workouts, practices, meetings, film study or playbook study with any coach, either in person or virtually,” the NFLPA wrote in its letter to players.
Monday would have been the first day the five NFL teams with new head coaches – Carolina, Dallas, Washington, Cleveland and the New York Giants – to begin participating in conditioning drills and light workouts. Last year, with the Packers having a new head coach in LaFleur, they were allowed to start their offseason program early and also were able to hold an additional minicamp.
Even though his program has now been in place for a year, LaFleur had been looking forward to making some significant adjustments to the offense, including reducing the verbiage of the play-calls and streamlining other aspects of the operation as well. Plus, with players more familiar with the scheme after a season in it, LaFleur was eager to add to the playbook and use, among other things, the up-tempo section of the system that the Packers barely used in Year 1.
“A year ago, it was just like scramble mode. You’re trying to get everybody on the same page and implement your offense, defense and special teams systems,” LaFleur said at the annual NFL scouting combine in late February. “Now, it really gives you a chance … the foundation’s been laid, the systems are in place. It’s how do we refine those in order to get the most out of our players.”
On top of that, there was LaFleur’s desire to expand two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ depth of understanding of the system and take advantage of the combination of his 15 years of NFL experience and a full year in the scheme.
“I’m really excited about that,” LaFleur said. “Here’s a veteran guy that plays at the highest level of anybody. He’s a future Hall of Famer. The foundation has been laid for us. He knows exactly what to expect going into Year 2. Certainly we’re going to refine some of the things we do offensively, but just really excited to get him back in the building and work through that process.”
That won’t happen anytime soon, and it remains to be seen what form a virtual offseason might take.
Taking fans questions during a Q&A session on the team’s website last week, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy held out hope of actual practices at some point this offseason.
“With so many states under stay-at-home orders through the end of the month, the normal offseason programs will obviously not start as planned. The details of the offseason programs are being worked out with the NFLPA, but much of it will likely be handled virtually with players communicating with their strength coaches as well as position coaches,” Murphy wrote. “Hopefully we will be able have some on-field work with players later in the offseason.
“I think you also want to be able to give players a few weeks off before the start of training camp, but obviously so much of this is up in the air depending on the virus. This offseason reminds me of 2011 when we really had no offseason due to the work stoppage. You have to be flexible.”
For now, the Packers and the rest of the league are just working to put plans in place for whenever they’re told they can get to work – and what format that work will be in.
"We have worked hard to get ready for whenever we get the green light and have video conferencing with our players," Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney said during a conference call with reporters earlier this week. "But right now it's a lot like going into the draft – we are getting prepared for all of the scenarios and waiting to see when we can move forward."
NFL notes
The Las Vegas Raiders signed former Green Bay defensive back Damarious Randall to a one-year contract in their latest move to try to upgrade a porous defense.
The 27-year-old Randall was a first-round pick by the Packers in 2015 with experience playing outside cornerback, in the slot and at both safety positions.
He had 10 interceptions in three seasons in Green Bay at cornerback but struggled at times in that role and was traded to Cleveland in 2018 for quarterback DeShone Kizer and pick swaps in the fourth and fifth rounds.
Randall had his best season as a free safety in 2018 when he had four interceptions and nine passes defensed in 15 games.
He played both safety roles and in the slot last season and fell out of favor in Cleveland.
Randall allowed eight TDs in coverage last season, according to SportRadar, and 27 in his five-year career. Both of those marks are second-worst in the NFL.
FALCONS: Atlanta are moving to black pants with black jerseys for its home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign the team says respects past fashion choices with updates “to match the modern progression of Atlanta.”
The team's first redesign in 17 years also include white jerseys and white pants for road uniforms. The Falcons will wear continue to use black helmets.
Each new look features red stripes. The black home jerseys will have white numbers. The all-white road uniforms include black numbers.
EAGLES: Timmy Brown, a running back and kick returner who won an NFL championship with Philadelphia in 1960, died Tuesday. He was 82.
Brown is sixth on the franchise’s all-time list for touchdowns (62), seventh in total yards from scrimmage (7,049), eighth in rushing (3,703 yards) and seventh in TDs rushing (29).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!