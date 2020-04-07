Packers: LaFleur’s hopes for improvement put on hold

“I’m really excited about that,” LaFleur said. “Here’s a veteran guy that plays at the highest level of anybody. He’s a future Hall of Famer. The foundation has been laid for us. He knows exactly what to expect going into Year 2. Certainly we’re going to refine some of the things we do offensively, but just really excited to get him back in the building and work through that process.”

That won’t happen anytime soon, and it remains to be seen what form a virtual offseason might take.

Taking fans questions during a Q&A session on the team’s website last week, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy held out hope of actual practices at some point this offseason.

“With so many states under stay-at-home orders through the end of the month, the normal offseason programs will obviously not start as planned. The details of the offseason programs are being worked out with the NFLPA, but much of it will likely be handled virtually with players communicating with their strength coaches as well as position coaches,” Murphy wrote. “Hopefully we will be able have some on-field work with players later in the offseason.