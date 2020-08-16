Packers: LaFleur opens up competition on right side of offensive line MON

GREEN BAY – Coaches talk all the time about how everyone has to compete for his job. When it comes to the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line, apparently head coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t just paying lipservice to the idea.
As his starting offense lined up for the first practice of training camp Saturday, LaFleur had Billy Turner, last year’s starter at right guard, working as the No. 1 right tackle and veteran Lane Taylor, the opening-day starter at left guard last year before a season-ending biceps injury, at right guard.
That left ex-University of Wisconsin standout Ricky Wagner, who joined the team on a two-year, $11 million deal (including a $3.5 million signing bonus) in March after being cut by the Detroit Lions, as the odd man out. Wagner rotated through with the No. 1 group but also worked with the No. 2s with Taylor next to him.
“We’re going to keep shuffling that line along until we feel good about it and know that we’re headed in a certain direction,” LaFleur explained during a post-practice Zoom call with reporters. “But at least for the next couple of weeks, it’s definitely going to be a competition each and every day.”
The Packers are looking to fill the void created by the departure of longtime starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who signed a three-year, $30 million free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in March. Turner was up-and-down at right guard in the first year of a four-year, $28 million free-agent deal, while Taylor accepted a pay cut to return this season after Elgton Jenkins emerged as a worthy starter as a rookie last year.
It’s unlikely that the Packers would dole out a $3.5 million signing bonus to Wagner if they don’t intend him to be a starter, so perhaps he’s just behind the others with the offensive playbook after not taking any on-field reps in the scheme because COVID-19 sent the team’s offseason into the virtual realm.
“We haven’t even put pads on yet, so I think there’s a lot of time,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “But I think we have a good dilemma when you’ve got so many guys who can play and have started games in the NFL, especially on the right side.
“There’s a lot of camp to go, a lot of time until our first game, but the urgency is definitely there when it comes to making sure we get on the same page and get position battles figured out in the next two or three weeks.”
Back on the grass
Instead of being inside Lambeau Field and facing the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener on Saturday as scheduled, the Packers instead were on Ray Nitschke Field practicing – their first non-walkthrough football work since their season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19 after COVID-19 wiped out the offseason program.
“I just thought it was good to guys get out on the grass and compete,” LaFleur said. “They haven’t had their helmet on in over six months, so it was certainly fun to see that competitive nature and the camaraderie they have for one another.”
The practice didn’t look all that different than a typical first-day-of-camp practice, with players in helmets, jerseys and shorts with in-pads practice still a few days away. But it was eerie for the stands to be empty and no kids loaning their bicycles to players to ride to and from practice.
“It’s strange, very strange,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s a sadness around it, just because when the normalcy gets radically changed, nostalgically you miss some of those really fun traditions that kind of make Green Bay, Green Bay.”
Despite the odd circumstances and the fact that the first practice came nearly three weeks after the team’s scheduled July 28 reporting date, both Rodgers and LaFleur felt the session was surprisingly crisp and error-free.
“The energy was really good. Matt was stressing it before practice, but I felt like it was sharp,” Rodgers said. “There weren’t a lot of guys on the ground, we were moving around pretty good, we were pretty efficient at times. That’s how we want it to look.”
‘Personal accountability’
Rodgers said during his Zoom call with reporters that he feels players have been taking their responsibility to one another seriously and not putting the team in any COVID-19 peril by engaging in potentially risky behavior. That said, he made it clear that he believes each player has to hold himself to that standard and not expect the coaches or veteran players to constantly monitor what they’re up to.
“I think there’s got to be some personal accountability when it comes to this issue. And I don’t think we need to babysit anybody,” Rodgers said. “These are grown people who need to make the right decision because we’re all counting on everybody doing the right thing for the group. The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the one during this time. And I hope guys are making the right decisions.
"Their decisions have consequences and that’s what accountability is all about.”
Extra points
Veteran kicker Mason Crosby was officially activated from the COVID-19 reserve list and took part in Saturday’s practice, making 8 of 9 field-goal attempts. Backup offensive lineman John Leglue handled the long-snapping duties on Crosby’s kicks with regular snapper Hunter Bradley still on the COVID-19 reserve list. … Bradley, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive lineman Treyvon Hester all were at practice, a clear indicator that they are all on the verge of being activated from the COVID-19 list. Outside linebacker Greg Roberts, however, wasn’t seen by reporters in attendance. … With those activations coming, the Packers released three players Saturday before practice: Cornerback Marc-Antoine Dequoy, tight end James Looney and wide receiver Darrell Stewart. Looney was a seventh-round pick in general manager Brian Gutekunst’s first draft in 2018 and was trying to make the team after moving from defensive tackle to tight end while on the practice squad last season. … As promised, LaFleur let the veteran players leave practice about 15 minutes early while keeping the rookies and other young players to do 11-on-11 scrimmaging in hopes of making up for the competitive scenarios that will be lost with no preseason games.
