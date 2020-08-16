Packers: LaFleur opens up competition on right side of offensive line MON

“I think there’s got to be some personal accountability when it comes to this issue. And I don’t think we need to babysit anybody,” Rodgers said. “These are grown people who need to make the right decision because we’re all counting on everybody doing the right thing for the group. The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the one during this time. And I hope guys are making the right decisions.

Extra points

Veteran kicker Mason Crosby was officially activated from the COVID-19 reserve list and took part in Saturday’s practice, making 8 of 9 field-goal attempts. Backup offensive lineman John Leglue handled the long-snapping duties on Crosby’s kicks with regular snapper Hunter Bradley still on the COVID-19 reserve list. … Bradley, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive lineman Treyvon Hester all were at practice, a clear indicator that they are all on the verge of being activated from the COVID-19 list. Outside linebacker Greg Roberts, however, wasn’t seen by reporters in attendance. … With those activations coming, the Packers released three players Saturday before practice: Cornerback Marc-Antoine Dequoy, tight end James Looney and wide receiver Darrell Stewart. Looney was a seventh-round pick in general manager Brian Gutekunst’s first draft in 2018 and was trying to make the team after moving from defensive tackle to tight end while on the practice squad last season. … As promised, LaFleur let the veteran players leave practice about 15 minutes early while keeping the rookies and other young players to do 11-on-11 scrimmaging in hopes of making up for the competitive scenarios that will be lost with no preseason games.