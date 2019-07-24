GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur opened his first training camp as Packers head coach Wednesday by saying the offense is still a "work in progress."
LaFleur said he will continue working to figure out what this team does best before it opens the season Sept. 5 on the road against rival Chicago.
"It's taking it one day at a time," he said. "How can we get better each and every day and along the way, again, finding out exactly what our guys do well so we can keep showcasing that and do that to play to our strengths. Because this game is about the players, there's no doubt."
In Green Bay, the key player is Aaron Rodgers, who at 34 is just five years younger than his new head coach. LaFleur called the two-time NFL MVP one of the most competitive players he's ever been around.
"You can see it on a daily basis," LaFleur said. "It's not just on the field, it's in the meeting room, too. I just enjoy our communication. I enjoy the challenge. He's an extremely intelligent player that has played a lot of ball and you better know what you're talking about."
Rodgers threw only two interceptions in 597 pass attempts last season and compiled the second-most passing yards in his 11 years as a starter. But his 25 touchdown passes were the fewest of his career when he's played all 16 games. Wide receiver Randall Cobb, now with Dallas, was sidelined for a large part of last season with a hamstring injury.
LaFleur spent last season as offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, his first time calling plays in the NFL. He takes over for Mike McCarthy, who was fired last season following a stunning home loss to Arizona in December as the Packers headed toward a second consecutive year without a playoff berth.
LaFleur said he anticipates rookie safety Darnell Savage being ready for Thursday's practice, the first of camp. Savage was placed on the non-football illness list Monday after having a dental procedure completed.
"That's kind of a day-by-day thing to see how he feels," LaFleur said of the 21st overall pick from Maryland who is well on his way to a starting job next to Adrian Amos.
Packers fans have already given the two safeties the "Smash and Savage" nickname.
"If we play well, it's going to be a great nickname," said Amos who signed with Green Bay in March after playing his first four seasons with the rival Bears.
Meanwhile, former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels was expected to be released after seven seasons with Green Bay, a move that comes after the Packers signed Dean Lowry to a three-year, $20.3 million deal.
Daniels was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In his rookie season he played 14 games with 12 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 pass defended, and 2 fumble recoveries. In 2013, Daniels appeared in 16 games making 28 tackles and 6.5 sacks. In 2014, Daniels started all 16 games with 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
On December 14, 2015, Daniels signed a 4-year contract extension worth $42 million. Daniels finished the 2015 season with 49 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble.
Daniels was ranked 95th by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2016, and 84th on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2017 after starting all 16 games both seasons. Daniels also was named to his first Pro Bowl after the 2017 regular season.
In 2018, Daniels played in 10 games, recording 18 tackles and two sacks before suffering a foot injury in Week 11. He was placed on injured reserve on December 1.
"I know he's meant a lot to this community, this football team," LaFleur said of Daniels. "I still think he's a really good player. I wish him well. But we feel really, really good about the group we have."
Getting the deal done with Lowry, who was scheduled to make $2.025 million this year in the final season of his rookie deal, allows the Packers to lock up an ascending player who put up a career-high 57 tackles while recording seven tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass break-ups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hits and 14 quarterback pressures while playing in all 16 games with eight starts.
He was also the last man standing after injuries landed Muhammad Wilkerson (leg), Daniels (foot) and Clark (elbow) on season-ending injured reserve by year’s end. With Wilkerson not having been re-signed, Lowry was already expected to start with Clark and Daniels when the season begins Sept. 5 at Chicago.
“It’s really good because we all can do a lot of different things and we’re all different players,” Clark said of the defensive line. “We all play at a high level.”
Signing Lowry also gives the Packers a jump-start on what could be a busy offseason on defense in 2020, with Daniels, inside linebacker Blake Martinez and outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell all in the final years of their respective deals. Clark, an ascending player who is likely to earn his first Pro Bowl selection this season, could also be in line for a lucrative extension
Notes
The Packers officially set start times for their two joint practices with the Houston Texans, led by former University of Wisconsin star and state native J.J. Watt.
The Packers and Texans will practice at 10:15 a.m. on both Monday, Aug. 5 and Tuesday, Aug. 6. The team announced last week that players from both teams will take part in the tradition of riding kids’ bicycles to practice.
In addition, the Packers shifted their Sunday, Aug. 18 and Monday, Aug. 19 practices – the final two open practices of camp – from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said during the team's shareholders meeting that having a regular-season game in Europe remains a goal for the franchise. The Packers will play the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 22 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, a 700-mile drive from Green Bay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.