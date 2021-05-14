Packers: LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

A significant number of veterans are expected to skip OTAs across the league as the NFL Players Association argues that such extensive in-person offseason programs are unnecessary, as proven by last year’s absences having a minimal impact on quality of play. The Packers have historically enticed their veteran players to attend the offseason program by offering some of the highest offseason workout bonuses in the league.

LaFleur said he has had the Packers’ position coaches survey their players during Zoom meetings the last few weeks to get a gauge on what in-person attendance will look like.

“We have a sense for it,” LaFleur said. “We’ve kind of polled each position group and wanted to know who’s going to show up, because we just want to have an efficient schedule for the guys that are here. Obviously as a coach, you’d love everybody to be here. However, it is voluntary, so you can’t force that upon anybody.”

The team’s mandatory minicamp is slated for June 8, 9 and 10, and that is the only offseason gathering that Rodgers would be required to attend. He would be subject to fines if he was a no-show.

“I’m not going to make any assumptions about anything at this point,” LaFleur said. “We’re just going to take it day-by-day.”