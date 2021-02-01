Packers: LaFleur has ‘clear vision’ for next defensive coordinator WEDS

LaFleur was vague when asked why he and Pettine decided to part ways, with the unit having finished ninth in the 32-team NFL in total defense and tied for 13th in scoring defense. But LaFleur did say he wants the defense to be more aggressive than it was at times under Pettine.

“Absolutely. I think if you look at the great defenses around the league, there’s a certain mentality that comes with that,” LaFleur said. “It’s not necessarily what you’re calling, but how you’re playing every call. I do think that there’s some areas where we can continue to educate our players and be great in those situations so that if it’s a third down and short, that you’re not playing way off. You don’t want to give up any freebies. You want to make people earn every inch out there on grass.

“I think there’s a lot of great things our defense did this year, a lot of great things. But is there room for improvement in every area? Absolutely. Is there room for improvement for us as coaches? No doubt about it. It starts with us. (But) I do think that there is a certain mentality that you have to have and have to bring on a daily basis. It starts in practice. And when you get your process right, when you get your preparation right, that leads to more consistency on the football field on Sundays.”

‘A flat-out miscommunication’