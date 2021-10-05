Packers: LaFleur family revels in winning weekend

“Yeah, I found out postgame, and I didn’t (even) know it was in overtime,” LaFleur said. “I knew they were up late in the fourth quarter, so I guess I was just hopeful they won. But yeah, I talked to both those guys last night and they were obviously very, very excited. And I got to see some highlights and saw Saleh get doused with the Gatorade, which is always pretty cool.”

Protection problems

Upon reviewing the film of the Steelers’ block of kicker Mason Crosby’s 31-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half—and the suspect offsides call made by the officiating crew — LaFleur acknowledged that the field-goal protection unit has issues. LaFleur also indicated that holder Corey Bojorquez’s movements tipped the Steelers off to the snap count and when the ball would be snapped.

Pittsburgh’s Joe Haden and Justin Layne came off the right side of the Packers’ formation and past tight end Robert Tonyan, just as the San Francisco 49ers narrowly missed blocking a pair of attempts the previous week, including Crosby’s 51-yard game-winner as time expired. That’ll have to be taken care of before this week’s game at Cincinnati, as the Bengals are surely looking at the film of the past two weeks thinking they can block a kick.