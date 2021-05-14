Packers: LaFleur, draft picks relishing in-person minicamp SUN

“To put a Packers jersey on, I come from Georgia, and now I’m in Green Bay, so I’m just switching the ‘G,’” Stokes pointed out. “Just getting a little different color. Instead of red and black, I’m going with the green and yellow. It’s just a whole different ‘G.’

“It’s still amazing, the history behind here that I keep learning about every day.”

Most of the rookies arrived in town Wednesday evening, reported to Lambeau Field for physicals with the team’s medical staff and received their limited playbooks on Thursday and then hit the field Friday. But not Van Lanen, of course, who was already in town at his parents’ house in nearby Suamico after the Packers took him with the first of two sixth-round picks.

“I just want to be someone that this town can look up to, you know? A hometown kid that’s kind of made it,” Van Lanen said. “I’m glad I can be that guy and represent the community well.”

Extra points

Seven of the Packers’ nine draft picks and all seven of their undrafted rookie free agents have signed their contracts. Stokes and Rodgers were the only two rookies still unsigned as of Friday evening. … Rodgers is taking advantage of the NFL relaxing its uniform number guidelines and will wear a single-digit jersey: No. 8, because his college No. 3 is retired for Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Canadeo. “I definitely wanted to hop on it. It’s the first year (of the rule change),” Rodgers said. “No. 3 was retired (but) ‘8’ is just a ‘3’ but you close it in. Everything coming full circle, all the work I put in came full circle. That’s what that ‘8’ symbolizes to me.” … Alvin Jones, the twin brother of Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones, is taking part in the camp on a tryout basis. … Running back Patrick Taylor was also allowed to take part after spending last season on the non-football injury list.

