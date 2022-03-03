Packers: LaFleur addresses Rodgers situation, new coaching staff

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur has made his position clear, dating back to Aaron Rodgers’ offseason of discontent a year ago: He wants his quarterback back.

And so, as the Green Bay Packers coach — along with the rest of the organization and the team’s passionate-if-not-impatient fan base — waits for Rodgers to decide whether he wants to return for an 18th season in Green Bay, request to be traded to another NFL team or call it a career and retire, LaFleur is trying to walk the line of reminding the four-time NFL MVP how vital he is to the Packers’ operation while not bugging him as he contemplates his future.

“I told him, I don't want to be overbearing and tell him every day how much we love him and how much we want him back,” LaFleur told reporters at the NFL scouting combine Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis. “You just want to be respectful of his space and allow him to think through everything clearly — without being annoying, I guess.”

The Packers seemingly have done everything in their power to convince Rodgers to come back and chase a second Super Bowl championship to pair with the Super Bowl XLV title he led the 2010 team to — in his third year as the starting quarterback.

They’ve reiterated both publicly and privately how much he means to the organization and the team’s championship hopes. They’ve vowed to go “all-in” on roster building, even as it means pushing significant money into the future to create the salary-cap space to do so. And they’ve even hired one of Rodgers’ closest confidantes, longtime NFL assistant Tom Clements, to serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach — the same job Clements held for much of his first go-round with the Packers from 2006 through 2016.

LaFleur said Wednesday that Rodgers had a “significant role” in the team’s decision to hire Clements, who replaces Luke Getsy, another of Rodgers’ favorites who departed to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator and play-caller.

“I would say that in terms of just our conversations over the last couple years and how much he credits Tom for his development, it was very intriguing when we had an opportunity (to hire Clements),” said LaFleur, who hadn’t worked with Clements in either of their previous NFL stops and hadn’t even met Clements before the two met in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week.

“I think we interviewed each other to some level. But just the conversations we had, it's pretty easy for me to see why he is such a great quarterbacks coach and developer and such a great communicator. He's got such a great even keel demeanor. (I’m) just really excited to sit in a room with him and start to go through our process, really evaluate everything that we've done, or done on film and learn from him, because I know he's been coaching this game a lot longer than I have.

“I just think his ability to develop quarterbacks no matter who's in the room is going to be very beneficial to the Green Bay Packers organization.”

For that reason, LaFleur insisted that Clements’ hiring does not in any way guarantee that Rodgers is coming back. He pointed to how vital the now 68-year-old Clements was to Rodgers’ development as a young backup to Brett Favre early in his career as being evidence that he could be just as helpful to another first-round draft pick and quarterbacking heir apparent: Jordan Love, who is entering his third NFL season but has yet to see extensive meaningful playing time.

“I don't want to get into those conversations too much, but certainly when you have a player of (Rodgers’) caliber, as important as he's been to this organization, and then when he credits and gives somebody like that so much praise, to me you'd be foolish not to listen to that,” LaFleur said. ”That's why I wanted to go sit down with Tom. He's a very impressive guy."

Clements isn’t the only new assistant to impress LaFleur. LaFleur also raved about new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, whom he hired to fix the team’s abysmal special teams units.

“We’re really fortunate to have a guy of that caliber. If you’d ask the coaches around the league, he’s regarded as one of the best in the business,” said LaFleur, who also told reporters earlier that the ex-Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach should be a head coach in the NFL again. “Anytime you can get a guy like that, that’s a big-time win for us. Now ultimately, we all have to go out there and perform. But just in terms of the presence that he brings and the experience that he brings and the leadership that he brings, I think it’s really going to benefit us.”

LaFleur also spoke for the first time about some of the other coaching-staff changes, including the departure of outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, who was replaced by Jason Rebrovich; new offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, who was promoted from offensive line coach to replace now-Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett; offensive line coach Luke Butkus, who was promoted to fill Stenavich’s old job; tight ends coach John Dunn, who takes over for Justin Outten after Outten joined Hackett in Denver; and assistant quarterbacks coach Connor Lewis, who began his career in Green Bay under Mike McCarthy in 2016 as a football technology analyst intern.

“I would certainly say there's going to be an adjustment period,” LaFleur said of the changes. “After the season and then going to coach the Pro Bowl, giving the staff time off, we haven't had everybody in the building. We just finished hiring three quality control (coaches), so the staff is nearly complete. But that's something that we're going to start to learn each other and go through our process in the upcoming weeks.”

As for Rodgers, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that the team is hopeful that Rodgers will decide on his future before the new league year begins on March 16 and the free-agency period starts. Gutekunst also said he has not yet heard from any other teams’ GMs about their interest in trading for Rodgers.

“There's a lot of decisions that have to be made before (March 16). So that would be helpful,” Gutekunst said. “I would think we would know something before then.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, hasn’t spoken publicly since a Feb. 22 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” during which he reiterated that he would make a decision sooner rather than later.

“I am looking forward to making the decision and moving forward. I think it’s best for me, it’s best for the team, it’s best for all parties involved. Let’s just get this behind us,” Rodgers told McAfee and ex-Packers teammate A.J. Hawk (who was not on Tuesday’s program) throughout the past two football seasons.

“Now, I’ve obviously had thoughts about it and have had thoughts throughout the season ... but there’s conversations to be had and a few more things to contemplate.

“But it won’t be long. I’m not going to hold anybody hostage in this. I’m not going to do that. Obviously, I want to feel certain about it. And when I do, I’ll make a decision. And we’ll just move on and move forward.”

