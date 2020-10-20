Packers: Know they ‘can’t allow one loss to become two’ WEDS

The Packers responded to those losses with a 34-24 win at Dallas, a 24-16 win at home over Carolina and a 31-13 win at the New York Giants in the wake of those losses.

The Texans come into the game at 1-5 following a 42-36 loss at unbeaten Tennessee on Sunday. Although they fired head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start, the Texans reached the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs last year and had a 21-0 lead on the eventual Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs before losing, 51-31.

“Honestly, when you get your (expletive) kicked, don’t get your (expletive) kicked the next week. It’s really that simple,” veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner replied Monday when asked what the Packers’ mentality had been after losses last season.

“It’s tough to go undefeated throughout the course of an entire season. I think one team did it, the (1972 Miami) Dolphins. You’re not always going to go out there and win every game. But how you respond to that loss says everything about your football team.”

LaFleur has two expectations: That he and his coaching staff will do a better job preparing the team than they did in advance of Sunday’s game, and that his players will deliver a far better week of practice than they had before facing the Bucs.