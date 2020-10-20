Packers: Know they ‘can’t allow one loss to become two’ WEDS

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur’s message to his Green Bay Packers players Monday was a simple one: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already beat you once. Don’t let them beat you again this week against the Houston Texans.
“I think anytime you get punched in the mouth like that and really beaten handily in all three phases, you’ve got to be critical of yourself and learn from your mistakes,” the Packers second-year head coach said Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the team’s abysmal 38-10 loss to the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. “The big thing, we cannot allow this loss to lead into a bad performance versus a really talented Houston Texans team. You just can’t allow one loss to become two.”
Under LaFleur, with an admittedly small sample size, the Packers haven’t done that. They’ve yet to lose back-to-back games under LaFleur.
The loss was just the Packers’ fifth with him as their head coach, with the team having gone 14-4 last season (including a season-ending lopsided loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game) before starting this season 4-0 until the Buccaneers trucked them on Sunday.
Of their three previous non-season ending losses under LaFleur — 34-27 to the Philadelphia Eagles, 26-11 to the Los Angeles Chargers and 37-8 to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2019 regular season.
The Packers responded to those losses with a 34-24 win at Dallas, a 24-16 win at home over Carolina and a 31-13 win at the New York Giants in the wake of those losses.
The Texans come into the game at 1-5 following a 42-36 loss at unbeaten Tennessee on Sunday. Although they fired head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start, the Texans reached the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs last year and had a 21-0 lead on the eventual Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs before losing, 51-31.
“Honestly, when you get your (expletive) kicked, don’t get your (expletive) kicked the next week. It’s really that simple,” veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner replied Monday when asked what the Packers’ mentality had been after losses last season.
“It’s tough to go undefeated throughout the course of an entire season. I think one team did it, the (1972 Miami) Dolphins. You’re not always going to go out there and win every game. But how you respond to that loss says everything about your football team.”
LaFleur has two expectations: That he and his coaching staff will do a better job preparing the team than they did in advance of Sunday’s game, and that his players will deliver a far better week of practice than they had before facing the Bucs.
Both LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw a pair of interceptions — including one that was returned for a touchdown, just his third career pick-6 — and had the second-worst statistical game of his career, said they felt during practices following the bye that the team wasn’t sharp. And even with the Packers getting out to a 10-0 lead on Sunday, Rodgers felt there were ominous signs that it might be a long day against one of the top defenses in the league despite back-to-back scoring drives to open the game.
“I just don’t think we were playing efficiently. We didn’t necessarily have a lot of on-time throws during those two drives; it wasn’t like we were really, really sharp in the passing game, or — other than the one run — in the run game,” Rodgers said. “I just felt like we were a little lethargic, just didn’t quite have the juice. We didn’t quite do the little things that really help, especially from an energy standpoint.
“The substitutions getting on the field, lining up in the right spot, getting out of the huddle quickly and being able to do things at the line of scrimmage that we always talk about, I just think we were just not quite moving at our normal pace. That’s why, even when it was 10-0, I didn’t really feel like we were being efficient on offense.”
LaFleur acknowledged that the offensive tempo “wasn’t good, obviously,” and admitted he was struggling as a play-caller after pushing all the right buttons during the 4-0 start, when the Packers led the NFL in scoring, yards per play and time of possession.
“We had seven three-and-outs. I think we had one the previous four games,” LaFleur lamented. “Anytime whatever you’re calling is not working, that’s extremely frustrating. And sometimes you’ve got to go back to simplistic plays to try and get your team into a rhythm. And I didn’t do a good enough job of that.
“Again, we looked at the film critically. Thinking about things that as a play-caller you can do better, you’ve got to learn from it and move on. This game’s over with. And like I said before, we can’t allow this game and just the bad energy that came from this game to seep into next week’s performance.”
