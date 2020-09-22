Packers: Know drops have resulted in ‘a lot of yards left out on the field’ WEDS

Asked about the drops after the game, Rodgers replied, “We dropped obviously a few too many balls, but at big times in the game, (we got) big plays from both Allen and Marquez.”

Per ESPN, the Packers lead the NFL in drops with seven through two games. Last season, ESPN charged them with 21, the 10th-most in the 32-team NFL. In their season-opening win at Minnesota on Sept. 13, Valdes-Scantling (two) and Adams (one) had the team’s three drops

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he and his assistant coaches had found six total drops on film from Sunday’s win over the Lions but quickly added that “we’re tough graders and expect a lot out of these guys. But I think you have to have a high standard to get to where you want to go.

“Certainly, I think there was a lot of yards left out on the field from those drops, and we’ve got to try to get better for (Rodgers).”

LaFleur said there wasn’t a singular reason for the drops, but it’ll clearly be an emphasis this week in practice going into next Sunday night’s game at New Orleans.