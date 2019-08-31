GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers final roster started to take shape on Saturday.
Less than two years after he started 15 games for the Cleveland Browns as a rookie, DeShone Kizer was released, according to multiple media reports.
The Packers traded former first-round pick Damarious Randall to the Browns for Kizer on March 15, 2018. While Randall flopped as a cornerback for the Packers, he started all but one game for the Browns last year at safety and is projected to be a starter again this season.
According to ESPN, a source said that the Packers planned to keep Tim Boyle and he likely will be Aaron Rodgers’ backup at least to start the season. Boyle, an undrafted free agent who was the Packers’ No. 3 quarterback last season behind Rodgers and Kizer, led all NFL quarterbacks this preseason with six touchdowns and did not throw an interception.
The 23-year-old Kizer, who was the 52nd overall pick in the 2017 draft, was never able to rectify the accuracy problems that plagued him during his rookie season as the Browns’ starter. He threw a league-high 22 interceptions and just 11 touchdowns in the Browns’ winless 2017 season.
For Kizer, this was his fourth different offense in as many seasons – from his last year at Notre Dame to the Browns to his first year with the Packers under then-coach Mike McCarthy to new Packers coach Matt LaFleur.
Kizer played in three games in relief of Rodgers last season, including three drives in the season opener after Rodgers hurt his knee against the Chicago Bears and then most of the season finale against the Detroit Lions after Rodgers suffered a concussion. He threw two interceptions without a touchdown in 42 pass attempts in those two games.
It’s possible the Packers could bring in another quarterback, such as former New England Patriots backup Brian Hoyer, who was also released on Saturday, or someone else familiar with LaFleur’s offense, but for now Boyle will back up Rodgers.
The strong-armed 24-year-old was inactive for all 16 games last season after making the roster as a free agent out of Eastern Kentucky. Boyle started his college career at UConn, where in three seasons he threw just one touchdown and 13 interceptions.
Kizer was one of several moves the Packers made to get their roster down to the league-mandated 53 players.
Veteran kicker Mason Crosby survived a scrappy competition against Sam Ficken as Ficken was reportedly released Saturday. Others parting ways with Green Bay were: offensive lineman Justin MCCray (traded to Cleveland for a 2020 draft pick), wide receiver J’Mon Moore, and running back Tra Carson.
On Friday, the Packers released 13 players: wide receivers Teo Redding and Malik Taylor; fullbacks Tommy Bohanon and Malcolm Johnson; tight end Pharoah McKever; offensive linemen Anthony Coyle, Gerhard de Beer and Dejon Allen; inside linebacker Brady Sheldon; defensive lineman Deon Simon; cornerbacks Nydair Rouse, Jocquez Kalili and Jackson Porter; and safety Tray Matthews.
