Packers Keys

“I think there’s great competition for that third spot,” LaFleur said. “Kylin has done an outstanding job; (he’s) a rookie that has a lot of athleticism (and) he’s very explosive. It’s great to get Patrick Taylor out there. He brings a lot to the table in terms of, he’s one of the more intelligent players I’ve ever been around. You should see the way this guy takes notes, how detailed he is. He’s got a good understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish. And then Dexter, he’s another guy who has come so far. He’s one of the hardest workers we have on this football team. So there’s going to be a lot of opportunity for those three guys in particular in the preseason to get a lot of carries.

But production on the ground will be just part of their evaluations. Catching the ball out of the backfield is vital in LaFleur’s offense, and so is pass protection, something that Taylor has shown he can do effectively throughout padded practices.

“You might be staring down the end of a barrel when you have to come up against a guy that’s a lot bigger than you. But you’ve got to hold your ground, you’ve got to protect ‘12’ and give him an opportunity,” Taylor said. “They say so much, ‘We have a Hall of Fame quarterback back there that can do so much for us, so we’ve got to keep him upright and keep him protected.’