Packers Keys

1. Preseason is back
Matt LaFleur has never looked forward to games that don’t count in the standings more than this year. While they’re still not anywhere close to valuable enough to risk injury for the team’s front-line players, after a year without preseason games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Packers head coach and his staff are eager to see their young players under the lights of actual game action.
“It’s like anything. You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” LaFleur said. “You’re trying to evaluate these young players and luckily for us, we have a lot of veterans and we already know what they can do. So that’s why you feel a little bit more comfortable not having to play some of those guys in the preseason game, not expose them to injury. Yet at the same time, you’ve got to get those guys ready to play for Week 1. There’s always a balance there that you’re trying to strike in terms of making sure that they’re competing to be their best but at the same time not putting them at risk.”
LaFleur wouldn’t say beyond quarterback Aaron Rodgers exactly which starters would be held out of the game, but while the game-planning was kept to a minimum during the week, he did say he would do some scheming to help young backup Jordan Love have success in his first NFL game action. And while Love will be scrutinized, the coaches and personnel staffs will be taking just as close of looks at the other youngsters who are playing in preseason for the first time.
“Last year was tough, without the preseason games,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “I’m really looking forward to the preseason games. I think Matt does a really good job of managing our team, not only through the weeks of practices but leading up to those games and how we do it. And that’s a difficult thing to do sometimes, when you’re trying to get the team ready for the season but also get enough looks so you can evaluate the players so they get a fair chance to make our football team.”
2. In the running
During the week, LaFleur acknowledged that during most preseasons, 45 or so of the 53 roster spots are essentially set. That means a couple dozen players are basically competing for about eight roster spots, although with expanded practice squads and relaxed eligibility rules, teams aren’t saying their final goodbyes to players the way they used to. Nevertheless, some of the most important competition is for roles on the roster, and none is more intriguing than the race for the No. 3 running back job.
While Pro Bowler Aaron Jones and 2020 second-round pick AJ Dillon will be the team’s 1-2 punch when the games start to count, they won’t see much preseason action — Jones is sidelined right now with a hamstring injury that LaFleur intimated is not serious — and that will leave lots of carries for rookie seventh-round pick Kylin Hill, first-year back Patrick Taylor (a former undrafted free agent who missed last season while recovering from foot surgery) and 2019 sixth-round pick Dexter Williams.
“I think there’s great competition for that third spot,” LaFleur said. “Kylin has done an outstanding job; (he’s) a rookie that has a lot of athleticism (and) he’s very explosive. It’s great to get Patrick Taylor out there. He brings a lot to the table in terms of, he’s one of the more intelligent players I’ve ever been around. You should see the way this guy takes notes, how detailed he is. He’s got a good understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish. And then Dexter, he’s another guy who has come so far. He’s one of the hardest workers we have on this football team. So there’s going to be a lot of opportunity for those three guys in particular in the preseason to get a lot of carries.
But production on the ground will be just part of their evaluations. Catching the ball out of the backfield is vital in LaFleur’s offense, and so is pass protection, something that Taylor has shown he can do effectively throughout padded practices.
“You might be staring down the end of a barrel when you have to come up against a guy that’s a lot bigger than you. But you’ve got to hold your ground, you’ve got to protect ‘12’ and give him an opportunity,” Taylor said. “They say so much, ‘We have a Hall of Fame quarterback back there that can do so much for us, so we’ve got to keep him upright and keep him protected.’
“Competition brings out the best in you. I feel like it makes everybody better. I’m excited for the competition but my main focus is controlling what I can control and focusing on myself.”
3. Walking a fine line
Even with franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari’s availability for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener at New Orleans in doubt, the Packers feel good about their potential starting five: Elgton Jenkins at left tackle, Jon Runyan or Ben Braden at left guard, rookie second-round pick Josh Myers at center, Lucas Patrick at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle. And the addition of veteran tackle Dennis Kelly gives them a sixth man with starting experience.
Nevertheless, there are a bevy of youngsters—starting with the Runyan vs. Braden competition for a spot in the Bakhtiari-less starting lineup—that the Packers need to see in game action, so look for them all to get extensive work over the three preseason games. That will include former University of Wisconsin tackles Cole Van Lanen and Jon Dietzen; tackles Yosh Nijman and rookie fourth-round pick Royce Newman; guards Zach Johnson and Coy Cronk; and centers Jake Hanson and Jacob Capra.
“The guys they drafted last year, and the guys they drafted this year, they all have potential,” Turner said. “All of these guys that have come in the last two years that I’ve been here, they all bring something different to the table and they all have a lot of potential.”
While Runyan was forced into the lineup in last year’s regular-season opener when injuries struck, his opportunities for offensive snaps were limited thereafter. He and his fellow youngsters all know how important these otherwise meaningless games will be to their development.
“I’m trying to use this time and the preseason (wisely),” Runyan said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces up front, a lot of younger guys trying to build these connections and just the chemistry and getting everybody’s fits right and getting more comfortable with everybody. We’ve got a lot of guys rotating around, in and out everywhere. And that just comes by reps. You don’t really know what you have until there’s live bullets and you’re going against a different team. And then you can kind of see what you’re made of.”
