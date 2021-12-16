Packers: Kelly prepared to bolster the offensive line

GREEN BAY — Every backup says he prepares like he’s the starter. Dennis Kelly even trotted out the old cliché himself on Wednesday afternoon.

But unlike those who simply pay lip service to the idea, Kelly, the Green Bay Packers backup offensive tackle who’ll start Sunday at right tackle at Baltimore in place of injured veteran Billy Turner, seems to have mastered the elusive ability to actually pull it off and be ready at a moment’s notice.

So, what’s his secret?

“That’s a good question,” replied Kelly, who before this week had been best known for being five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s doppelgänger after signing with the team in late July.

“I think part of it is I’ve had to do it so much throughout my career. I mean, essentially, besides last year, I’ve been a backup my whole career. That’s really the only time I get to play. So I guess I’ve seen the benefits of making sure that you’re ready. So I kind of understand.”

Even though, he admitted, this season has been the hardest of his 10-year NFL career for him to handle his down-the-depth-chart role. As Kelly mentioned, he started 17 games a year ago (including playoffs) at right tackle for the Tennessee Titans, the most in a single season in a decade-long career in which he’d started a combined 30 games during his other nine seasons.

The Titans decided not to bring him back after last season, and he spent the offseason adrift until Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who’d coached him as the Titans offensive coordinator in 2018, and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst decided to bring Kelly in as veteran depth on the line in training camp.

Even though Kelly battled knee and back injuries after his arrival and had played only 21 regular-season snaps (all on special teams) before last Sunday night, signing him proved to be a wise move when Bakhtiari, who still has yet to play this season in his comeback from the torn ACL he suffered during a New Year’s Eve practice late last year, started the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Then, when Turner went down with a left knee injury late in the first half of last Sunday night’s 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears, the Packers didn’t have to alter their offensive approach at all with the experienced Kelly in his stead.

LaFleur said Wednesday that the team is hopeful that Turner, who had played all 810 of the Packers’ offensive snaps at right tackle before his injury, will be able to return this season, but that the medical staff was still putting Turner through a battery of tests to fully gauge the severity of his injury.

Already starting backups at left tackle (Yosh Nijman), left guard (Jon Runyan) and center (Lucas Patrick), Kelly gives the Packers another starting-quality backup despite the line already having been decimated by knee injuries to Bakhtiari, Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins and rookie center Josh Myers.

“Dennis is the consummate pro — and I knew that when we got him,” LaFleur explained Wednesday. “He’s so reliable, and he graded out really, really well in this last game. So, I was really pleased with his performance. I do think it will be beneficial for him to get those first-team reps (in practice).”

Added offensive line coach Adam Stenavich: “Dennis did a very good job. Stepped in, and the offense didn't miss a beat. You could see that he was champing at the bit for the last five or six weeks now to help out any way that he could. So he got in there, did a great job, and I feel confident that he’ll keep that level up.”

Kelly even impressed quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has nicknamed him “Big David” and “Big D-Bak” in honor of the 6-foot-8, 321-pound Kelly’s resemblance to Bakhtiari.

“I love Dennis. He’s got a real steady personality and he’s a pro’s pro, so I was happy to have him out there (against the Bears),” Rodgers said. “It’s tough to go the entire season, I’m sure, and not play and then, boom, you’re thrust into a game, an important situation. I’m just really proud of him.”

That Kelly was ready to step in is a testament to his approach and his mental toughness. After spending so much of his career as a backup, he truly believed his play for the Titans last season would earn him a starting opportunity — in Tennessee or elsewhere — this season. Instead, his phone never rang all offseason, and joining the Packers wasn’t exactly an express ticket to a starting job, either.

Then, when Bakhtiari wasn’t ready and Jenkins suffered ankle and knee injuries, the coaches opted for Nijman at left tackle rather than juggling the lineup to move Turner to left tackle and insert Kelly into the starting lineup.

While the 31-year-old Kelly might have been tempted to grow disenfranchised — “It does kind of get like, ‘Why am I going to watch this (film)? I’m not going to get in,’” he confessed — he kept biding his time and leaning on his experience at being the one-play-away guy on offensive lines in Philadelphia and Tennessee after entering the league with the Eagles as a 2012 fifth-round pick from Purdue.

“Even if you’re not playing for three months, it’s like, ‘Well, I’m here, right now my role is to be the backup. And that means I need to be prepared to go in wherever they need me, and that way we can get through the game,’” Kelly said. “That's probably the longest I've gone without playing in a game, going from game to game. So, yeah, there was a little bit of nerves.

“It's been a challenging year, personally. (I) played a lot last year, thought I played well, came in here hoping to be a starter and dealt with some injuries early on. (Then) the offense is rolling and you kind of accept your role and you kind of just wait 'til it's your turn. And unfortunately, when you're the backup, your turn is rarely in a good situation. So I've just been trying to approach every day ready to play. And Sunday it was my time.”

And it will be for the foreseeable future. While Turner could return for the playoffs, it’s hard to see him getting back before the team’s regular-season finale Jan. 9 at Detroit. That means the Packers will be counting on Kelly for the next four weeks — and possibly beyond.

“I've always thought that I could start in this league. So whenever I get to play, I try and show that,” Kelly said. “That’s just the mindset I've always had: ‘If I want to be a starter, I have to behave like a starter — and that includes playing like a starter. With the amount of injuries that we’ve had, guys are stepping up left and right. And it's really cool to see that everyone is taking these opportunities and doing well with themselves.

“I’m just going to play as long and as hard as I can until they tell me not to.”

Extra points

Rodgers did not practice Wednesday after aggravating his fractured left pinkie toe against the Bears. He wasn’t sure when it happened but thought it might have happened in the first quarter. “It’s feeling kind of like it has the last few weeks on a Wednesday. I’d like to get out there to practice, (but) other than Friday, it doesn’t seem like a strong possibility,” Rodgers said. … Bakhtiari was able to take part in Wednesday’s light practice, although what it means for his chances of returning to action soon is unclear, given the arthroscopic “clean-up” surgery he had on his knee last month. “Hopefully, we can just keep stacking some good days together and get him out here as soon as possible,” Stenavich said. … Rodgers, Turner, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) did not practice. … Punter Corey Bojorquez was added to the injury report with a left (kicking) knee injury, although he was a full participant. … The Packers signed center Michal Menet to the practice squad to add offensive line depth. The 6-foot-4, 301-pound Menet is a rookie out of Penn State who was an Arizona Cardinals seventh-round pick this past spring. He spent two stints on Arizona’s practice squad.

