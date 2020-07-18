Packers: Jordan Love pick, will Rodgers respond? SUN

“We thought he had the kind of skill set that could play up here and will have a chance to be a pretty solid quarterback in the National Football League,” Gutekunst explained on draft night. “We know how important that position is and I just think whenever you get an opportunity to add a player to that position you have to consider it. And we did.”

On the rise

Tim Boyle.

Under normal circumstances, Boyle, who made the team as a pleasant surprise in 2018 and beat out former second-round pick DeShone Kizer for the primary backup job in camp last summer, might be in peril given the investment the Packers made in Love. But with COVID-19 forcing the entire offseason program into the virtual realm, meaning Love has yet to take a single snap even against air in the Packers offense, it’s hard to imagine the team going into the scheduled Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota with Love one snap away from being in the game. Rather, the prudent move would be to keep Boyle at No. 2, even though he’s yet to take a meaningful NFL snap himself. At least he has a year in the system and understands vastly more of Matt LaFleur’s offense than the new kid.