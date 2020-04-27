Packers: Jon Runyan joins the team his dad’s Eagles beat

“I always tell people he’s a better athlete than I am,” the father said. “Obviously, he is probably not quite as long, which is why he’s probably going to move inside [to guard]. But he has better feet and the ability to do it out there on the edge.”

Jon Jr. said growing up in the greater Philadelphia area as a football player wasn’t always easy, with the expectations placed on him as the son of a former NFL player were difficult. But he also was fortunate to be mentored by some of his dad’s best-known teammates.

“One thing my high-school coach told me was, ‘You’ve just got to be you. Your dad is a completely different person than you, so you don’t have to live up to any of his expectations. Just start your own path and your own goals and all that stuff that comes with it is just secondary,’” Runyan said. “It was a struggle for me in high school, but I chose this road moving onto college and I’m comfortable with everything I’m doing. He’s cast a big shadow over me, but I’m not trying to live in that shadow my whole life. I’m trying to step out and make an even bigger one.