Packers: Jon Runyan joins the team his dad’s Eagles beat

GREEN BAY — He was there.
Jon Runyan Jr. was 6 years old at the time, in the Lincoln Financial Field stands watching one of the most gut-wrenching losses in Green Bay Packers history. Of course, he likes to remember it as one of the most thrilling victories in Philadelphia Eagles history — even though he’s now a member of the organization that recalls the Eagles’ 20-17 overtime victory in the 2003 NFC Divisional Playoffs on Jan. 11, 2004 as the infamous “Fourth-and-26” game.
“Yes, I actually was in the stands for that game. I remember very clearly,” Runyan said after the Packers took him with the first of their three sixth-round picks (No. 192 overall) during Saturday’s final day of the 2020 NFL Draft. “Nothing but awesome memories.”
Realizing that perhaps Packers fans don’t recall that game so fondly, Runyan paused and added, “I’ve always respected the Packers organization. They always produce winners. I’m just so blessed to be put in this situation, being able to play for the Packers. I’m just really fired up and looking forward to it.”
That may be, but the bigger mistake Runyan — who was cheering for the Eagles that day because his dad, Jon Sr., was the Eagles’ starting right tackle — made on draft day was accidentally declining the Packers’ call when they were notifying him that he was their pick.
“I was kind of texting my agent and I was typing in the bottom left corner (of the phone). I got a phone call at the same time I was pressing the button to text something, and I declined a call from Green Bay, Wis.,” Runyan recounted sheepishly. “I tried to call back. and my call didn’t go through. And I had no idea what I just did.
“Luckily, 10 seconds later I got another call back from the number.”
The Packers are hoping their just as lucky to get the 6-foot-4, 306-pound Runyan, who was one of four Michigan offensive linemen drafted over the weekend and started his final two seasons at left tackle for the Wolverines — although he’s projected to play guard in Green Bay.
“I think that suits his skill set best, (so the plan) is get him inside. He will compete to play inside,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Here’s another guy — extremely smart, great character, started (for two) years at Michigan. So we’re excited about him.”
The Packers have historically taken college left tackles and moved them around upon their arrivals in Green Bay, having over the past two decades converted Mike Wahle, Daryn College, Tony Moll, Josh Sitton, T.J. Lang and Lane Taylor to guard after they were left tackles in college. Wahle, Sitton and Lang all went on to become Pro Bowlers at guard.
“With Jon Runyan, starting at left tackle at Michigan for the past couple of years, we really like his versatility to move inside as well as play outside. We may experiment with him inside and kind of see where his best fit is,” said general manager Brian Gutekunst, who was on the Packers scouting staff for all of those draft selections except Wahle. “Obviously, he’s been around the game for a long time with his father, who played for a long time in the NFL.
“He’s smart, he’s tough, he’s really athletic and he ran just over 5-flat this year at the Combine. I had a chance to see him at the all-star games and just really thought he’d be a good fit for our culture and our team.”
Despite his father’s NFL success — Jon Sr. played 14 NFL seasons and 229 career games (including playoffs) for the Houston Oilers, Tennessee Titans, Eagles and San Diego Chargers before retiring after the 2009 season — Runyan said his dad never pressured him or pushed him.
“He’s always been really hands-off with everything,” Runyan said. “He’s always been there as an invaluable resource for me. Something that not a lot of people get, obviously. Like, he just told me a couple minutes ago, ‘The work is just starting.’ Everything I’ve done throughout my career has been reset. Now, fortunately I have this opportunity to go out to Green Bay and prove myself at the next level, and I couldn’t be more excited about that.”
After his playing career, Runyan’s father was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District, serving from 2011 through 2015. He left politics after his second term and in 2016 was named to his current job as the NFL’s vice president of policy and rules administration. At the annual NFL scouting combine, Jon Sr. told the Philadelphia Inquirer that his son had a little bit of the dirtiness he played with back in the day.
“I always tell people he’s a better athlete than I am,” the father said. “Obviously, he is probably not quite as long, which is why he’s probably going to move inside [to guard]. But he has better feet and the ability to do it out there on the edge.”
Jon Jr. said growing up in the greater Philadelphia area as a football player wasn’t always easy, with the expectations placed on him as the son of a former NFL player were difficult. But he also was fortunate to be mentored by some of his dad’s best-known teammates.
“One thing my high-school coach told me was, ‘You’ve just got to be you. Your dad is a completely different person than you, so you don’t have to live up to any of his expectations. Just start your own path and your own goals and all that stuff that comes with it is just secondary,’” Runyan said. “It was a struggle for me in high school, but I chose this road moving onto college and I’m comfortable with everything I’m doing. He’s cast a big shadow over me, but I’m not trying to live in that shadow my whole life. I’m trying to step out and make an even bigger one.
“He was done playing when I was in seventh grade. So going in the locker room, I got to be around guys, Hall of Famers (or Eagles stars) like Brian Dawkins, Brian Westbrook, Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens. Those guys really changed the Eagles franchise and made it into what it is now. Just idolizing them and seeing how much work I put in through the viewpoint that I got, being around them and looking up to them and my father, one day wanting to be them, that helped add motivation and passion and drive to what I was doing.
“Growing up with my father in the NFL has been a blessing. I know he’s happy. We’re all just really excited. I can’t wait to get out to Green Bay.”
