Packers: Jerry Gray has big plans for young secondary

“Because like I tell all the young guys, I got the knowledge to get you where you have to go. Now, it’s up to you to want to work to get there. Every guy who has basically taken that knowledge I’ve tried to give them, I’m not going to force it on you, but I’m going to try to give (it to) you and let you be the best corner in the league. If you want to be the Pro Bowl guy, I can help you get there. If you want to be an All-Pro, I can try to help you get there. But you’ve got to put your work in. I’ll give you the knowledge, but you got to put the work in.”

That ability to develop talent is why Pettine and head coach Matt LaFleur were eager to land Gray after he and the Vikings parted ways and Simmons left for the Panthers – even though Pettine and Gray had only met in passing during their coaching careers.

“I had never worked with Jerry directly before, but it was a lot of one and two degrees of separation – guys that had worked with him and just raved about him, about his work ethic, his demeanor with the players, (about how) he can maintain that professional distance, that he can give them some tough love but not at the same time (make it) a real adversarial relationship,” Pettine explained. “He has such a positive reputation as a teacher, it’s great to have his experience in the room.