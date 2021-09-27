Packers: Inside the 37 seconds that may define the Packers’ season WEDS

While they were huddling, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was worrying. He’d wanted to bleed more clock before getting the go-ahead score, but he couldn’t exactly blame Juszczyk for bowling over Packers safety Henry Black to get into the end zone.

“Yeah, you always worry with Aaron on the other side,” Shanahan later admitted. “We were hoping to take (the clock) down, but it was a hell of an effort by ‘Juice’ to get in.”

Shanahan had reason to worry. Across the field, after a touchback put the ball at the Green Bay 25-yard line, LaFleur was suggesting to Rodgers that their altered play — “Something we actually worked on Friday at practice, kind of scribbling in the dirt,” is how Rodgers described it to NBC Sports after the win — might be the way to start the drive.

“We talked about it on the sideline, how potentially that could be a really good play for us,” LaFleur said. “And the guys went out there and executed.”

Added Rodgers: “Matty suggested it right before we went out. He said, ‘What do you think about this play?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I like that. I think that’d be pretty good.’