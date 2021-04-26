Packers: Inconsistency show why drafting specialists can be dicey WEDS

GREEN BAY — In his first draft as the Green Bay Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst did something that surprised plenty of those who were eager to scrutinize his every move.
No, he didn’t use his very first selection as GM to draft his Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback’s successor the way his predecessor, Ted Thompson, had by taking a tumbling-down-the-draft-board Aaron Rodgers in the 2005 NFL Draft. Gutekunst waited until his third draft in charge to dive into those criticism-infested waters, picking Jordan Love last year.
And no, he didn’t get snookered into a foolish trade, like that poor rookie GM from Jacksonville that Kevin Costner’s character fleeces in the 2014 film “Draft Day.”
No, what Gutekunst did was less dramatic but still puzzling. He picked a punter. And a long snapper. In the same draft.
Now, as punter JK Scott, a fifth-round pick from Alabama, and long snapper Hunter Bradley, a seventh-round pick from Mississippi State, enter their fourth pro seasons, it’s worth wondering if those picks were worthwhile. Scott has been up-and-down — his clutch punt in the waning minutes of the Packers’ 2019 season-opening and Matt LaFleur era-starting win at Chicago remains his most memorable high point — and Bradley has had more errant snaps than should be noticeable from football’s least-noticed position.
As a result, both players entered the offseason program with on-the-roster competition — Scott from former Pitt punter Ryan Winslow, and Bradley from ex-Delaware snapper Joe Fortunato. And new special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton put the duo on notice shortly after being hired in March.
“The beauty of it is, I call our room where we are the ‘Truth Room.’ We’re going to tell the truth,” Drayton replied when asked about Bradley and Scott during his introductory Zoom video conference with reporters. “They both know that they have to be more consistent in the things that we need them to do to be successful.
“They have a prescription that we’ve written for them to work on. ... They’re getting better, and they will be better. And they understand that their backs are against the wall.”
The Packers also brought in a second kicker this offseason, although after restructuring Mason Crosby’s contract — and with Crosby having put together the best back-to-back seasons of his career — it’s not like the franchise’s all-time leading scorer is going anywhere. Nevertheless, the team did add ex-UCLA kicker JJ Molson to the practice squad in late December — although, without any in-game NFL experience, he’s better known for being an eighth-generation descendant of the founder of the Molson beer-brewing company than for his kicking.
The Packers, meanwhile, would like to be known for improved special teams play, something that has long been an issue in Green Bay.
“We’re certainly looking to improve there,” Gutekunst acknowledged earlier this offseason. “We’ve got some good young players, certainly on our cover teams. (But) that’s certainly an area we’ll look to address.”
Best in class
Evan McPherson, K, Florida.
Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy used to differentiate between players with “real confidence” and those who were acting confident to hide their insecurity. When it comes to McPherson, the NFL will find out soon enough if the former Gators standout’s confidence is authentic or not.
But after a three-year career in which he made 51 of 60 field-goal attempts (85%) and 149 of 150 extra points (99.3%) — his career field-goal accuracy is the best in SEC history — McPherson insists he’s ready for the next level and isn’t afraid of the pressure that will come with it.
“A team should draft me because I’m the top kicker in this draft. I’m going to help a team at the next level,” McPherson told The Draft Network. “As a field goal kicker, we sometimes decide the outcome of a game. That’s very exciting to me. We can win it or lose it. I get a thrill out of that. I enjoy being the deciding factor. I love the pressure that comes with it.”
Best of the rest
Jose Borregales, K, Miami (Fla); Max Duffy, P, Kentucky; Riley Patterson, K, Memphis; James Smith, P, Cincinnati; Pressley Harvin, P, Georgia Tech; Drue Chrisman, P, Ohio State; Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama; Turner Bernard, LS, San Diego State.
Pick to click
Adam Bay, LS, Wisconsin.
After four years snapping for place kicks and punts in Madison, Bay is unlikely to be drafted but should have plenty of opportunities to pursue long-snapping at the NFL level as one of the top-rated snappers in this class. He came out of Mesa, Arizona as the top-rated long-snapping recruit and held the job for UW for all four years, seeing action in all 48 of the Badgers’ games during that time.
He fared well and tested well during the Badgers’ on-campus pro day last month and figures to be a priority free agent for teams looking to upgrade at his position.