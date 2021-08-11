Packers: In crowded receiver competition, Begelton’s 'making it fun' FRI

GREEN BAY — Reggie Begelton looked up into the night sky — and the empty Lambeau Field stands — and soaked it all in. The Green Bay Packers were playing on Monday Night Football, and Begelton, who’d spent the previous three years playing north of the border in the CFL, was about to make his NFL debut.
With star wideout Davante Adams, in early stages of what would wind up being a record-breaking season, sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Packers needed receiver help for their Oct. 5 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. So they promoted Begelton, who’d played collegiately at Lamar and put up big numbers in Canada (149 receptions, 2,236 yards, 12 touchdowns in 33 games), from the practice squad.
“I got on the field, did warm-ups and everything, and I was just smiling my butt off the whole time,” Begelton said — smiling his butt off, again — following Wednesday’s training-camp practice. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like, like, ‘This is it.’ (Huge smile as he recalls this.) That’s when I really found out like I really made it. That’s when I felt it. But, it was short-lived.”
Indeed, it was. Begelton played just four snaps in the Packers’ 30-16 victory — two on offense, two on special teams — and was waived two days after the game. The next day, he was re-signed to the practice squad and never got another call-up the rest of the year.
“This is a business,” Begelton continued. “I do have a job, and I have to get back focused and realize that you can’t dwell on the small wins. You have more to accomplish.”
It was a reminder of a lesson Begelton had learned long ago, after going undrafted in 2016. He’d gone to rookie camp with the Atlanta Falcons (whose quarterbacks coach at the time was Packers coach Matt LaFleur) and then … nothing. So he headed to Canada, hoping he’d get another NFL shot — which came last year.
Now, in a crowded wide receiver room with a star (Adams), one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ closest friends (Randall Cobb), two established pass-catchers (Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling), a highly-regarded draft pick (third-rounder Amari Rodgers), a once-productive veteran trying to reestablish himself (Devin Funchess) and two receivers who beat him out for a roster spot last season (Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor), Begelton knows his path to a spot on the roster is a difficult one.
“The way I look at it, it's actually fun. If it was easy, would you really enjoy the process? Especially when you come out successful at the end?” said Begelton, who turns 28 later this month. “Yeah, you could say I'm behind the 8-ball, but I'm not looking at it that way. I'm going out there and I'm doing what I can do. I'm trying to take advantage of every opportunity that I personally can get, so I'm making this fun.
“You have to take every day for what it is. I'm attacking today. The first preseason game is Saturday. I have a practice tomorrow. I have to worry about that day. I can't look too far ahead, because when you start doing that, you end up putting so much pressure on yourself that you're not focused on that day.”
Begelton’s refreshing perspective and realistic approach also mean he understands that consistently catching passes from Rodgers or Jordan Love is only part of making the team. Just as important: Contributing on special teams, which has gotten a renewed emphasis this season after years of subpar production on them in recent years.
“That’s going to be a big part of it,” LaFleur said of special teams’ role in the receiver competition. “Especially once you get so deep within the receiver room, you’ve got to factor in the special teams component. We’re going to need some big contributions from that room in special teams.”
Added general manager Brian Gutekunst: “I'm really excited about the competition in that group. I think we got a fairly deep group competing for some of those last roster spots. Special teams is going to be big and that's going to be a big part of how we look at that. It always is, not only at that position but really across the board. It's going to probably weigh heavily.”
Knowing that, Begelton said he altered his offseason workout regimen to include plyometrics and change-of-direction drills to make him more effective on coverage and blocking units. Combined with a better understanding of the offensive playbook and the experience of a year on the practice squad, he believes he’s put himself in position to earn a roster spot.
The key word being earn.
“There's always self-doubt every now and then, but you have to attack everything mentally in a positive note,” Begelton said. “It also helps that I'm a little bit of an older guy because I understand what kind of discipline it takes week-in and week-out to actually stay in that position.
“Even after (making the practice squad), I had to get back to work, because I understand that's not where I wanted to be, that's not where I wanted my legacy to end. Every now and then, I look back at my film and I smile. But at the same time, I’m like, ‘OK, but I need to work harder now to get back to that point.’ I’m here, I’m here in the NFL, I’m here with the Green Bay Packers. This is my journey right now.”