GREEN BAY — Because their season ended with such a resounding thud in one of the franchise’s more pathetic postseason performances in recent memory, it’s easy to forget that the 2021 Green Bay Packers were awfully good.

No NFL team won more regular-season games that year than they did. They had the NFC’s No. 1 seed, meaning the road to the Super Bowl on their side of the bracket was supposed to run through Lambeau Field. And their quarterback won his second straight — and fourth overall — NFL MVP award in the process.

That icy, gut-wrenching 13-10 defeat at home at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, who didn’t score an offensive touchdown that day but still won the game, was played just 18ish months ago — although it surely feels like it happened in another lifetime given the drama that has unfolded since.

The seven wide receivers on the Packers’ roster that day were Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown, Randall Cobb, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Amari Rodgers and Juwann Winfree. (Valdes-Scantling was inactive due to a back injury that day.)

Astonishingly, none of those seven receivers — none! — remains on the roster as the Packers get set kick off their 2023 training camp. An extreme makeover — or exodus, if you want to look at it that way — began two months after the loss to the 49ers, when general manager Brian Gutekunst traded Adams, the team’s franchise-tagged No. 1 wideout, to Las Vegas, where Adams earned his third straight first-team All-Pro nod last year.

St. Brown left for the Chicago via free agency that same day as the franchise-altering Adams trade, and a few days later Valdes-Scantling bolted for Kansas City, where he won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs last season.

From there, Rodgers was cut during the second half of last season amid a crisis of confidence on offense and on returns; Lazard and Cobb weren’t re-signed in free agency and both wound up with the New York Jets and their ol’ pal/quarterback, Aaron Rodgers; and Winfree wasn’t re-signed after the season. (He’s now with the Indianapolis Colts.)

As a result, barring an unexpected veteran addition between now and the Sept. 10 season-opener in Chicago — a roster move Gutekunst has indicated he’s not especially eager to make — the Packers will almost certainly have the NFL’s least-experienced receiving corps this year.

“It’s probably not really even close,” confessed wide receivers coach Jason Vrable, “because typically you end up with a guy who might be in his seventh, eighth, ninth year. … (But) the exciting thing about the youth is there’s a lot of upside going on with these guys when they grow and click and get better. They have the athletic skill set, so we’ll see where this thing goes.”

As camp begins, the Packers’ most-experienced wideouts are Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, both of whom were rookie draft picks a year ago and neither of whom played even half the Packers’ offensive snaps last season as they each battled the injury bug and the typical rookie growing pains.

Oh, and now they’ll be paired with a first-year starting quarterback in Jordan Love, instead of a surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Watson, a second-round pick who caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns last season, played 46.3% of the Packers’ 1,094 snaps last year. Doubs, a fourth-round pick who had 42 receptions for 425 yards and three TDs, played 48.4%. And the only other wide receiver currently on the roster to have played for the Packers before, 2022 seventh-round pick Samori Touré, played just 112 snaps (10.2%) as a rookie last year, when he had five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Gutekunst added three more wide receivers via the draft last April — second-round pick Jayden Reed from Michigan State, fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks from Virginia and seventh-rounder Grant DuBose from Charlotte — and also signed undrafted rookie free agents Malik Heath, Duece Watts and Jadakis Bonds.

No wonder ESPN recently posited that the Packers might have the least experienced group in modern NFL history.

“I think you just have to limit what you put on their plate initially and see what they’re good at, see what they excel at and use that as their strengths,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said when asked how the coaches will approach developing so many youngsters. “And then you can work on things they need to improve as you go along.”

“But I’m really excited about all those guys. I’m fired up for them.”

Here’s a closer look at the wide receiver position as the Packers prepare for camp, which begins with rookies and quarterbacks reporting on Friday, veterans reporting four days later and the first full-squad practice of the summer set for July 26.

Burning Question

Is Watson a star in the making?

The No. 34 overall pick a year ago sure looked like a poor man’s Randy Moss during an incredibly dominant four-game stretch late in the season, when he caught 15 passes for 313 yards and an eye-popping seven touchdowns. (He also had a five-catch, 104-yard performance in the team’s season-ending loss to Detroit.)

Was that blockbuster month a preview of things to come? Or a lightning-in-a-bottle flash from a player who scouts worried would be incapable of catching the ball consistently at the next level? Given his size and speed, Watson looks the part of a big-play, down-the-field game-changer, and despite him dropping what would have been a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the 2022 season, Watson seemed to more than win over Aaron Rodgers — no easy task given Rodgers’ distaste for players with more potential than production.

Still, it’s incumbent on Watson to show he’s ready to take a gigantic leap forward in Year 2 — and he knows it.

“For me, I like to be thrown in the fire. I was last year, and I think that only made me better. I’m looking forward to going out there and showing who I am,” Watson said. “There’s pressure that comes with playing the game, period. But extra pressure, extra stress? that’s not what I’m feeling at all. I don’t think ‘Rome’ is either. I came into this league wanting to be that guy. So now that I’m able to have the opportunity to be ‘the guy’ on the team, I’m just excited.”

On the rise

Doubs.

Just as he did as a rookie a year ago with Rodgers, Doubs showed an uncanny knack throughout the season of making at least one attention-grabbing catch per practice throughout the offseason program. Most importantly, he seemed to quickly develop into a security blanket for Love, who appeared to look to No. 87 whenever he needed a big third-down conversion or got into trouble during offseason practices.

Despite being selected 98 spots after Watson in last year’s draft, Doubs was the rookie receiver who made the earliest impact last season, catching 30 passes on 49 targets for 296 yards and three touchdowns in the first eight games. But after injuring his ankle at the end of an 18-yard reception on the Packers’ first offensive play at Detroit on Nov. 9, Doubs missed the remainder of that 15-9 loss and the four games that followed.

Although he returned to action for the final four games, he caught just 11 passes for 111 yards and no TDs on 17 targets, including no receptions and only two targets in the season-ending loss to the Lions on Jan. 8.

"When he first got here, he started off really strong. And I thought he was having an outstanding season," LaFleur said. "Then, unfortunately, he got injured (in) Detroit. I think that affected him. It affected all of us. It's good to see him kind of pick up where he was at, at one time. (I’m) very encouraged by his progress and his overall knowledge."

Player to watch

Touré.

Early on in the offseason program, even before organized team activity practices began, Vrable raved about the development of Touré, pointing out that the former Montana and Nebraska standout had added 10 pounds of muscle and hadn’t lost any speed in the process. And there were times during the five open-to-the-media offseason practices when Touré did flash.

Nevertheless, Touré must prove he’s going to be reliable and durable enough to boost a receiver group that desperately needs lesser-known commodities to emerge.

“Of everybody, he’s probably the one that everybody around the building is like, ‘83 looks unbelievable right now,’” Vrable said at the time. ““He’s worked his butt off, and he’s just grown into his own. If you feel comfortable in your own skin, you play fast and you play with confidence. That’s all you really want.”

Key competition

Who’s No. 3?

While no one can argue that either of them is truly established as an NFL starter just yet, it’s clear that Doubs and Watson are WR1 and WR2 — and can flip-flop those titles week by week depending on the game plan and how defenses approach covering them. But then who?

The Packers’ recent lineage of wide receivers drafted in the second round is impressive, from Greg Jennings (2006) to Jordy Nelson (2008) to Cobb (2011) to Adams (2014) to Watson (2022) to now Reed, who could be the guy in the slot in three-receiver sets even though he actually played outside more than inside at Michigan State. Reed won’t be handed the job, and he and Touré both got first-team offseason reps there, but Reed certainly looks the part.

“I’ve had just about every coach come up to me, on our staff, and be like, ‘Holy wow. That guy is twitchy, fast and explosive.’ He has all those traits,” Vrable said. “He has the talent and skill set. Yeah, he is undersized compared to seeing Christian Watson out there. He’s going to be the smaller guy compared to him. But he’s going to make up for it with his work ethic, character and his love for the game. It’s impressive watching him.”

Numbers game

88.

The total number of NFL regular-season catches made by the 11 wideouts currently on the Packers’ roster. Doubs (42), Watson (41) and Touré (five) own them all. For comparison’s sake, the Packers’ three NFC North rivals all have wideouts who caught more passes in a single season by themselves: Minnesota has Justin Jefferson (128 receptions last season); Detroit has Amon-Ra St. Brown (106 catches last year); and Chicago has D.J Moore, who caught 93 passes in 2021 for the Carolina Panthers, who dealt Moore to the Bears this offseason as part of a trade that gave the Panthers the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in April.