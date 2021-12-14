Packers hope to solve special teams woes after Sunday night

GREEN BAY — While he won’t be putting Aaron Rodgers on kickoff coverage or asking Davante Adams to return punts, Matt LaFleur is ready to start using higher-profile players on the Green Bay Packers’ special teams to fix what ails the troubling group.

After watching the one area of his special teams that had been relatively reliable all season — the punt and kickoff coverage units — do more than their share to contribute to a horrendous showing during Sunday night’s victory over the Chicago Bears, the Packers head coach is prepared to make some personnel changes that will likely include players with greater offensive and defensive responsibilities.

“Absolutely. I think we’re getting to that point where it’s all hands on deck,” LaFleur said Monday afternoon, during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters following the team’s 45-30 win over the Bears. “We’re going to have to ask guys to maybe do a little bit more.”

That could mean wide receiver Allen Lazard, who had six receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Bears, or cornerback Rasul Douglas, who returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown and his second pick-six in as many games, could be taking on greater roles on coverage or blocking units during the team’s final four regular-season games, starting with next Sunday’s matchup at Baltimore.

During Sunday night’s win, the Packers lost multiple special teams contributors to injuries: Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) and wide receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen).

“That’s never easy, right? But for me to sit up here and say that, it’s going to look like a total excuse,” LaFleur said. “You’ve got to get the other guys ready to go. It’s no different than when you have injuries on our offensive line. Guys have got to step in and be able to make plays for you.

“I think that is something that we’ll ask of some players that have played (special) teams before that have been key contributors. They’re going to have own maybe one phase just for us to get to where we want to go. We know every game is so critical.”

And the last thing the Packers can afford is to lose a win-or-go-home playoff game because of special teams—which might’ve happened against a playoff-caliber team on Sunday night.

“There was a lot of critical mistakes, obviously,” LaFleur admitted.

Yes, yes there were. Among them:

The punt coverage unit giving up Chicago’s Jakeem Grant’s 97-yard return for a touchdown with 1 minute, 32 second left until halftime, plus an additional 34-yard punt return.

The kickoff coverage group allowing 42- and 40-yard kickoff returns.

Kicker Mason Crosby booting one kickoff out of bounds, giving the Bears the ball at their own 40 to start that drive.

Taylor fielding a kickoff as it was heading out of bounds, forcing the offense to start its second possession at the Green Bay 5-yard line.

Punt returner Amari Rodgers having the ball hit him in the facemask on a fourth-quarter return, which would have given the Bears the ball deep in Green Bay territory if not for Douglas setting Bears defensive back Kindle Vildor up to be flagged for running out of bounds on punt coverage.

And, finally, after the Bears kicked a field goal with 1:22 to play to pull within 45-30, the ensuing onside kick caroming off Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s hands and being recovered by the Bears’ Khalil Herbert.

“That got real weird, man,” Adams admitted after the game. “(I) haven’t been a part of one like that. I have now. Hopefully we don’t have to deal with that again.”

Oddly enough, the one place where the special teams had struggled all year — place-kicking — had a perfect night as Crosby, holder Corey Bojorquez and long-snapper Steven Wirtel were good on a 20-yard field-goal and all six extra points Crosby kicked.

While Adams joked about helping out on punt returns — “Hopefully we can lock it in on special teams and guys can just step up and handle it,” Adams said, “but in an emergency, it could happen” — but in all seriousness, LaFleur has no choice but to get players like Lazard and Douglas more involved.

“I think Rasul’s such a great example because you saw the contributions he made defensively and then he had a critical play on that special teams,” LaFleur said.

What to do on returns, which have been unproductive virtually all year, is another matter. When Rodgers, a rookie third-round pick, struggled early during a windy game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28, LaFleur and special-teams coordinator Maurice Drayton went to veteran Randall Cobb, who promptly muffed a punt himself and then was lost to injured reserve because of a core muscle injury suffered later in the game.

When Taylor made his mistake on the kickoff return on Sunday night, the Packers went to Rodgers, who doesn’t look sure of himself on punt or kickoff returns at this point. Among the options would be nickel back Chandon Sullivan on punt returns and running back Patrick Taylor on kickoffs, if the Packers want to make a change and give Rodgers a chance to regroup.

LaFleur made it clear after the game that he wasn’t planning on making changes to the special-teams coaching staff and that he wouldn’t replace Drayton as the man in charge. He stood by that on Monday, but said the coaches won’t just chalk up the coverage problems to a strong effort by the Bears or to a fluke performance by a previously reliable unit.

“Prior to last night, they’d been pretty solid. But you just don’t want to say, ‘Oh, that was an anomaly. That was a one-time thing.’ We’ll never approach it like that,” LaFleur said. “We have got to make sure that we take every play very, very serious and we dissect it, make sure our guys are taking that coaching and then be able to go out there and make the corrections and apply it.”

