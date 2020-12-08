Packers: Hope injury luck isn't running out

LaFleur said the greatest issue with the punt was that it was right down the middle of the field, putting the coverage unit in a tough position. Still, there was no excuse for letting Reagor get loose.

“It’s always a concern when you’re giving up big plays like that. It’s just like any other phase — you need every player doing their responsibility and if you don’t get that done, bad things typically happen,” LaFleur said. “I mean, we’ve got to have a better punt. JK knows it. We can’t put the ball right down the middle of the pipe. Our gunner should’ve been on the left side of the returner and he ended up on the right side. It goes back to every man owning their responsibility and doing that to the best of their ability.”

As for Scott’s tackling form, LaFleur just wanted more of an effort, as Scott had a chance to at the very least force Reagor out of bounds around the Green Bay 25-yard line but barely slowed him down. Running back Jamaal Williams might have caught up to Reagor had Scott at least made him decelerate. Greene’s injury happened when he dove to tackle Reagor near the Packers sideline around the Green Bay 40-yard line.