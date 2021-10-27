Packers have managed to thrive without Adams in the lineup

GREEN BAY — There was a chance that Randall Cobb hadn’t heard.
After all, the Green Bay Packers veteran wide receiver wasn’t with the team the past two years, spending one season with the Dallas Cowboys and the other with the Houston Texans. So maybe the news of the Packers’ logic-defying won-lost record when his good friend and fellow wideout, Davante Adams, had been sidelined by injuries, hadn’t made it down to him in Texas.
“Yeah, yeah, we’ve heard. We’ve heard,” Cobb said with a smile as the Packers prepared for — unfortunately for them — another game without Adams, who won’t play in Thursday’s NFC showdown with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
“It’s 6-0.”
Yep, he’d heard.
And while everyone from Cobb to quarterback Aaron Rodgers to head coach Matt LaFleur to running back Aaron Jones to Adams himself can’t explain such a stunning statistical anomaly — how can a team playing without arguably the best wide receiver in football win all six games he’s missed over the past two years? — they’re all hoping that their winning streak can be extended another game.
“I don’t know,” Rodgers replied when asked how the team won four games in 2019 while Adams was out with a toe injury and two games last year when he was sidelined with a hamstring injury. “We’re not a better team without him, that’s for sure.”
No one is suggesting that they are. Through seven games, Adams has caught 52 passes for 744 yards, and while he had just six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s win over Washington, he has shown all season — despite defenses hell-bent on stopping him — why he’s atop the NFL’s receiver food chain.
“Certainly we’re going to miss ’17.’ He does a lot for this football team — brings a lot of leadership, obviously his playmaking ability,” LaFleur said. “But those are the circumstances that are dealt, and our guys understand that the standards and expectations don’t change.”
In fact, statistically, the standards even go up a notch for Rodgers, who won his third NFL MVP last season.
In the four games Adams missed in 2019, Rodgers completed 94 of 137 passes (68.6%) for 1,255 yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception and nine sacks (118.7 rating). In the two games Adams missed last year, Rodgers was 48 of 65 (73.9%) for 610 yards with seven TDs, no INTs and two sacks (138.6).
How is that possible? Both LaFleur and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had their own theories.
“Sometimes, (Adams being out) helps them to play an even cleaner game,” Joseph told reporters in Arizona earlier this week. “He’s not forced to force the ball to Adams. And when you have a guy like Adams who’s a volume pass catcher, you could kind of trap him into throwing the ball to Adams some. But without Adams, it’s going to force Aaron to play a true game and that’s, sometimes, dangerous for us.
“But he’s played his best ball without Adams. And again, not having Adams is not good for them, but it’s going to force Aaron to play a cleaner game. History shows you, he’s played good and so we’ll see how it works out.”
LaFleur wouldn’t go so far as to suggest that Rodgers is better without his BFF and favorite target — the disparity between Adams’ 52 reception and Allen Lazard’s 15 receptions is the largest gap between a team’s No. 1 and No. 2 receiver in the league — but LaFleur did acknowledge that Adams being out forces Rodgers spread the ball around more than he otherwise would.
“When you get into those tight spots, typically, when you have a legit No. 1 receiver, you’re going to go that guy and you’re going to try to find a way to get him the ball,” said LaFleur, whose offense will also be missing Lazard, who was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. “I would say that we all kind of adjust as play-caller, just schematically on offense. That’s just what you have to do.”
Asked how much the coaches alter the plan and how much he alters his play to compensate for Adams’ absence, Rodgers replied, “It definitely gets altered, for sure. He hasn’t had the same type of targets as maybe the first five weeks the last two weeks. But he’s definitely a focal point of our offense. Got to find the ball, a way to get him the ball. So, it definitely gets altered.”
But Rodgers isn’t the only one who has played exceptionally well when Adams has been out the past two years. In those same six games, running back Aaron Jones was fantastic. He ran 86 times for 411 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 29 passes for 337 yards and four more TDs — meaning he averaged 124.6 yards and 1.5 touchdowns on 19 touches per game with Adams out.
Others have risen to the occasion in those games, too. For instance, in last year’s 37-30 win at New Orleans, Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown and tight end Robert Tonyan caught five balls for 50 yards and a TD. The next week in a 30-16 win over Atlanta, Tonyan caught six passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns while running backs Jamaal Williams and Jones combined for 216 yards from scrimmage.
“We’ve just found a way in those games,” Rodgers said. “I think back to the Atlanta game last year, and I threw two ‘hole’ shots to running backs — which I hadn’t done in a long time, one to Jamaal and one to Aaron. Bobby had a big game. The Saints game, Allen had a really big game before getting injured later on in that one. Bobby had a big game in that one. Ran the ball well. So, other guys just got to step up.”
If there was a silver lining to Adams’ positive COVID-19 test — and, both LaFleur and Rodgers said, it’s a small comfort, to be sure — it was that the coaches learned of it early enough in the game-planning process on Monday that they didn’t have to tear up an Adams-centric game plan and start over. With all the inherent challenges of a short week, losing Adams on Tuesday or Wednesday would have made matters that much worse.
“We found out pretty early in the process. Certainly, some of the stuff was already planned for (Adams), but you always have to have contingency plans, (for if) stuff happens in game, where you have to pivot,” LaFleur said. “I think we have enough versatility within our offense to do that.”
Everyone will find out on Thursday night if that’s true.
“We have to fill in,” Cobb said. “There’s other guys who have to step up and make plays in different situations. We have to be able to run the ball and establish that and put ourselves in situations to convert on third down and get in the red zone and score points.
“Tae not being there, we understand how good of a player he is and what he means to this team. His
Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.