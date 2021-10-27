Packers have managed to thrive without Adams in the lineup

“But he’s played his best ball without Adams. And again, not having Adams is not good for them, but it’s going to force Aaron to play a cleaner game. History shows you, he’s played good and so we’ll see how it works out.”

LaFleur wouldn’t go so far as to suggest that Rodgers is better without his BFF and favorite target — the disparity between Adams’ 52 reception and Allen Lazard’s 15 receptions is the largest gap between a team’s No. 1 and No. 2 receiver in the league — but LaFleur did acknowledge that Adams being out forces Rodgers spread the ball around more than he otherwise would.

“When you get into those tight spots, typically, when you have a legit No. 1 receiver, you’re going to go that guy and you’re going to try to find a way to get him the ball,” said LaFleur, whose offense will also be missing Lazard, who was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. “I would say that we all kind of adjust as play-caller, just schematically on offense. That’s just what you have to do.”