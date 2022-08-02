Packers: Hanson is settling in as a versatile option on the offensive line

GREEN BAY — Jake Hanson might’ve had the heaviest workload of any of the Green Bay Packers’ offensive linemen during Monday’s first in-shoulder pads practice of training camp, but he wasn’t complaining about it.

He was loving it.

“Getting 10 2-minute (drill) reps with the starters at (right) guard, and then having to go with the (No.) 2s at center,” Hanson said with a wide-if-exhausted smile after practice, “I’m going to be in shape come that first preseason game for sure.”

Considering where Hanson was two years ago at this time — battling a painful hip injury and playing poorly as one of three rookie sixth-round draft picks on the line — he is happy to take on the extra assignments and responsibilities that come with working with the No. 1 offensive line at right guard and with the No. 2 group at center.

Monday’s practice was the fifth of training camp, and the Packers offensive coaches have been alternating offensive lines while five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins continue to rehabilitate their left knee injuries — with no hard-and-fast timetable for either to return.

So, for three practices, it’s been Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle.

For the other two practices — and likely Tuesday’s full-pads practice if the pattern persists — it has been rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom at left tackle, Runyan at left guard, Myers at center, Newman at right guard and Nijman at right tackle. Ex-University of Wisconsin lineman Cole Van Lanen also got some work at right tackle with the starters late last week.

“Everything’s going to be a competition here,” head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “We’re trying to get the best guys out there.”

For Hanson, being in that conversation marks colossal progress.

He spent his rookie season on the practice squad after struggling throughout camp, and when he was released at the final cutdown, he wasn’t even sure he’d be signed to the practice squad. For a guy who started 49 games at center during five college seasons at Oregon, he was clearly not the same player.

He was brought back, but his hip kept deteriorating, eventually requiring surgery and landing him on injured reserve.

“It was one of those things that started having just a lot of soreness in my hip that turned into a lot of pain that was just progressively getting worse and worse,” Hanson explained. “

“It was tough. You’re not playing real well, you’re hurting real bad, you have to go on IR, you think you’re probably going to get cut. Tough year. Tough year for sure.”

Healthy last year, Hanson had a good enough camp to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but despite being active for 14 of 17 games, he appeared in only five of them and was dressed but didn’t set foot on the field in the other nine. In all, he played six garbage-time snaps on offense and 13 snaps on special teams.

But he got ample work on the scout-team offense in practice, blocking defensive linemen Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry and outside linebackers Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, which allowed him to regain his pre-injury form and set the stage for this summer’s run at a starting spot.

“It was huge, being able to get reps against guys like Kenny and Dean and our edge rushers, being able to get those live reps against some of the best in the business, because I wasn’t getting them in games,” Hanson said.

“I feel like it’s been a process over the last year: First getting healthy going into last season, then proving last season that I can be a guy that they can rely on in the preseason, and then continuing to show on the scout team last year in the regular season that I’m going to keep improving, getting better.

“(Now), in this training camp, being able to show (the coaches) that I’m not just a guy that they can count on if a bunch of guys get injured and they have to throw somebody in there, but I’m a guy they can count on to start a game and do well.”

The Packers used to have a guy just like that in Lucas Patrick, whose career arc in Green Bay bears a striking resemblance to Hanson’s path.

Patrick, who joined the rival Chicago Bears on a two-year, $8 million deal in March as an unrestricted free agent, spent 2016 on the Packers’ practice squad before becoming a vital jack-of-all-trades interior lineman who played in 74 games with 35 starts (including playoffs) over the next five seasons — including 29 games over the past two years at right guard, left guard and center.

“As far as being in that swing interior role, Lucas did as good of a job as anybody that you can pick out in the NFL,” Hanson said. “He started a lot of games. He is the prototypical example of somebody that can play every position and do it extremely well. Even if Lucas was in a backup role for a lot of his time here, he could have started at a number of teams. It just happened that that was his role here.”

With Patrick gone, the Packers need a versatile interior option, and Hanson, despite playing exclusively at center in college, might be Patrick 2.0 now that he’s getting acclimated with the guard position.

“We have a lot good players that sat in this room this past year, and we (added) a few more. Everybody in this room is versatile,” line coach Luke Butkus said. “They’ve played multiple positions, most of them, and we’re going to find the best fit.”

Hanson wants to make sure it’s him.

“Obviously, I want to start, I want to be out there. I’m doing everything I can to be on the field in the starting lineup when my number is called. But the more versatile I can be, the better,” Hanson said. “If I can start at right guard and be the backup center, I’m here for it. I just want to do as much as I can.

“This camp, I’m feeling as comfortable as I’ve ever felt in my career. I feel really confident out there. (But) obviously, I have not arrived. I’ve had five training-camp practices, I still have three preseason games, 17 games to go, a lot of ball left to be played.

“But things are moving in the right direction.”