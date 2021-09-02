Packers Hall of Fame: Charles Woodson, Al Harris get their Hall passes — together

“It didn’t end the way I wanted it to. But my memories here are all fond memories. That part of it never changed. After that, I did want to play another year, and I got to play that other year (with the St. Louis Rams) and finish my journey as a player and check all the boxes. Which is big for me, being extremely goal-oriented. It didn’t take time for me (to get over how it ended). My wife on the other hand, she might still be mad.”

Woodson felt that same anger. He’d broken his left collarbone during the first half of that Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers — having led the team both on defense and in the locker room, where his speeches were legendary — and then broke it again in October 2012, leading to his release four months later with two years left on the contract he thought would take him to the end of his NFL career

“It was never an issue of appreciating my time here. I appreciated my time here — no question about it,” Woodson said. “But when you listen to Al and what he said about what he read about him as a player, what people said he couldn’t do — that was the thing that stung. When I got the letter and the Packers told me I could no longer compete at that position … Really? Wow. That was a gut punch. That was hard to take, that was hard to swallow.