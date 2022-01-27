Packers: Hackett joins Denver as new head coach

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are losing their offensive coordinator. Will they lose their quarterback — and some assistant coaches — next?

The Denver Broncos did indeed selected Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach Thursday morning, a source said, confirming what was widely reported Thursday morning, first by the NFL Network. Hackett, in demand this offseason even before the Packers’ season-ending NFC Divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, had his second interview with the Broncos in Denver earlier this week and was slated to have a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

General manager George Paton interviewed 10 candidates to replace Vic Fangio, who was fired after a disappointing 7-10 finish as the Broncos missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season. Hackett was the only candidate to get a second interview with the Broncos.

The Broncos also interviewed Packers quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy for the head-coaching job. Getsy would be a leading candidate to replace Hackett.

The Broncos reportedly were among the teams to express interest in likely soon-to-be four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers last offseason, when Rodgers’ unhappiness with the organization led many around the league to believe he might be available via trade. The Los Angeles Rams and the 49ers were also reportedly interested in Rodgers, but the Packers — knowing heir apparent Jordan Love wasn’t ready to ascend to the starting job — were clear in their assertion that Rodgers would not be traded.

But during a November 2020 Zoom interview with reporters, Rodgers spoke at length about his respect and love for Hackett, whom head coach Matt LaFleur hired as the Packers’ offensive coordinator shortly after getting the head-coaching job himself.

At the end of his lengthy answer, Rodgers added, “I love him. I hope he doesn’t go anywhere.”

Then, the pause, for effect.

“Unless I do.”

Rodgers, 38, is openly considering his future, which includes the possibilities of playing elsewhere by requesting a trade, remaining with the Packers for an 18th season, or retiring.

“There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett,” Rodgers said, adding, “‘Hack’ has been a really important part of our culture change and a part of our success on offense.

“He’s become such a close confidante and friend besides a fantastic coach. I just really, really can’t express enough how important he is to our team in so many ways.”

The NFL Network later reported that the leading candidates to be Hackett’s coordinators in Denver are Packers offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Adam Stenavich, who would also be a candidate in Green Bay to take over as the Packers offensive coordinator, and Los Angeles Rams secondary coach/passing-game coordinator Ejiro Evero, who interviewed for the Packers defensive coordinator job that went to Joe Barry last year.

After a rule change in May 2020, teams can no longer block assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator jobs elsewhere, as ex-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy frequently did.

“I don’t know if that necessarily breeds the type of culture that you want in your building,” LaFleur said earlier this month of preventing assistants from leaving. “Because if guys are constantly feeling like they’re being held back or repressed, that’s just going to build up negative feelings to where they’re at, at that moment in time.

“I think that it’s great for these guys to get this experience, No. 1, to go out and talk to other teams. Certainly, yeah, is it a double-edged sword? Absolutely. No doubt about it. I’d hate to lose any of these guys. But at the same time, I try to put myself in their shoes.

“I can remember, it wasn’t that long ago that I was in that spot and people afforded me those opportunities, so I think that we have a responsibility to help continue to empower our assistant coaches and put them in positions to help them grow.”

Speaking Monday at his end-of-season Q&A session with reporters, LaFleur said the team would “absolutely” promote from within if Hackett got a head-coaching gig.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys that we have on our staff. We’ve got so many good guys,” LaFleur said. “It’s not going to be an easy decision, let me just tell you that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0