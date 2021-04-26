Packers: Gutekunst on Rodgers: ‘Aaron’s our guy’ for ‘the foreseeable future’

Rodgers has wondered aloud multiple times about his future with the team, ever since Gutekunst traded up in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 overall pick. After that selection, Rodgers reiterated that he had hoped to spend his entire career with the Packers but pointed out that the likelihood of that happening had decreased and that he had less control over how his Packers career would end because of the selection of Love.

Then, late in the season, Rodgers mused that his future is a “beautiful mystery,” and in the wake of the team’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers spoke of several teammates having uncertain futures before adding, “myself included.”

Since then, multiple sources have said that Rodgers is looking for a commitment from the team that goes beyond 2021 so he won’t be a lame-duck quarterback this season, serving as a placeholder for Love to take over in 2022.

While Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season, none of the remaining money in the deal is guaranteed, and the Packers could realize more than $22 million in salary-cap relief if they moved on from Rodgers after this season by trading him or releasing him.