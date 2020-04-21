Packers, Gutekunst aim to avoid technological glitches in virtual NFL draft

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst was less than 10 minutes into a teleconference with reporters when his phone line went silent.
After a few minutes, the Green Bay Packers general manager’s voice reappeared.
“Sorry about that. Not sure what happened,” Gutekunst said. Then, with a chuckle, he added, “Hopefully that doesn’t happen on Thursday.”
It’s hard to imagine this week’s NFL Draft not experiencing at least a few technical difficulties, with representatives from all 32 teams — plus NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and league officials — conducting the event from their homes and neutral locations with the COVID-19 pandemic having canceled the in-person extravaganza in Las Vegas and all NFL facilities closed amid stay-at-home orders across the country.
But Gutekunst and the Packers personnel staff, as well as the league’s other GMs and scouts, are doing their best to mitigate any glitches that may result from the first virtual draft in NFL history. Teams went through a dry run of a draft on Monday morning — during which, according to ESPN, there was immediately an issue as the Cincinnati Bengals went on the clock at No. 1 overall — and Gutekunst said further test drives were slated for Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of the first round kicking off Thursday night.
“It went pretty smooth. A lot of it was getting comfortable with how I was going to communicate with not only the league and other teams, but also with the guys (on the Packers’ scouting staff), like if I wanted to talk to multiple people at one time or guys individually. So we kind of went through that,” Gutekunst said. “We got a lot of answers. That was the big thing, was kind of getting through this and finding out the answers how we really want to do this.”
Gutekunst said he will work the draft from his home in suburban Green Bay after considering “a lot of different options.” He said he and his wife, Jen, converted an area of their house into a makeshift draft room and he repeatedly praised Mike Halbach, the team’s director of football technology, and Kenny Ansel, the team’s director of information technology, for their work on the conversion and for doing everything they could to foresee potential draft-day disasters.
“It’s better than I could have expected,” Gutekunst said. “I have worked with my staff for a long, long time, so communication I think is most critical and I feel good about that right now.”
Nonetheless, among the concerns around the league is how trades will be handled. Without his staff in the room with him, communicating on possible deals with other clubs will go through another layer of conversation. The NFL has said that it won’t change the time frames for each selection — 10 minutes in the first round, 7 minutes in the second and 5 minutes for the third through seventh rounds — but Gutekunst said the league has told teams that there’ll be some “leeway” if trade talks are involved.
The Packers enter the draft with 10 total selections — one each in the first five rounds, and five more in the sixth and seventh rounds combined. With needs at receiver, tight end, inside linebacker, offensive tackle, defensive line and in the secondary, Gutekunst said he would like to be “as aggressive as we need to be” and that he’d “like to move around and get to the areas of the draft I think are strong.” The Packers’ first-round pick is at No. 30 overall, although Gutekunst could accumulate an extra pick by trading back.
Gutekunst acknowledged that the coronavirus-induced inconveniences in the pre-draft process, which saw many schools cancel their pro day workouts and the league cancel each team’s 30 allotted prospect visits, has made this year’s draft more challenging that past ones.
“We’ll approach it like we always have,” Gutekunst said. “For me, personally, not being in the draft room with our guys together, it’s disappointing. We work really well together. It’s an exciting time, a lot of juice.
“Not having those guys around, it won’t be the same. But at the same time we’ll be very well-prepared to attack this thing and accomplish what we need to accomplish.”
