Packers: Green Bay wins at Lambeau with solid second half

GREEN BAY — Aaron Jones turned and looked into the Lambeau Field stands, knowing the one person he wanted to see wasn’t going to be there.

The Green Bay Packers running back was in the midst of a special night — a four-touchdown performance that would fuel his team’s 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Monday night. It was the kind of performance his father, Alvin Jones Sr., would have loved.

But having lost his father suddenly at age 57 in April, Jones instead looked into the bleachers and saw so many others who were there to support him.

His mother. His brother. Aunts and uncles. Cousins and friends. And, his own toddler son, Aaron Jr.

“I really appreciate them for being here. It did a lot for me,” Jones admitted. “I’m used to turning around and seeing my dad in the stands and just smiling to know everything is OK. So, when I was seeing them, I was good.”

He was more than just good on this night. He was spectacular.