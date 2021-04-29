Packers: Goodbye, Aaron? Source says NFL MVP has vowed not to play for team again

GREEN BAY — When Brian Gutekunst addressed reporters on Monday in advance of the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers general manager was asked explicitly whether there was any disconnect between Aaron Rodgers, the team’s three-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, and the organization, or if there was unhappiness on either side.

As part of that query, Gutekunst was also asked where he felt things stood between Rodgers and the organization.

“I think I understand your question. I’m not really sure exactly where you’re coming from,” Gutekunst replied. “But what I will say is, we’re really excited about Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Green Bay Packers. We think he’s going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“I think that, obviously, every year there’s different things you go through to get to the season and I think we’re going through those right now — whether it be contractually or whether it be working with our players on other things, and that’s where we are. Again, he’s such a unique, different player than anyone that I’ve ever been around. He affects our organization in so many different ways that you just can’t value him because he’s so important to what we do. We’re excited moving forward and we’ll kind of see where things go.”