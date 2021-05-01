Packers: Go on the offensive to fill glaring needs on line, at receiver

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst went into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft knowing he had holes to fill on his offensive line and in a wide receiver room filled with players who aren’t under contract beyond this season.
With two picks — and one trade — on Friday night, the Green Bay Packers general manager took care of both needs, selecting Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Myers in the second round (No. 62) and trading up to pick Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round (No. 85).
Combined with Thursday night’s first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, Gutekunst has filled three of the biggest areas of concern on his roster entering the draft.
“I don’t think it was going to be one of those things that we do at all costs. You know how we operate. We’re going to let the board talk to us,” said Gutekunst, who still has six Day 3 picks to work with — one in the fourth round (No. 142), two in the fifth (Nos. 173 and 178), two in the sixth (Nos. 214 and 220) and one in the seventh (No. 256). “I really do feel that the three players that we took over the last two days, the stars aligned for us with some of the things that were important to acquire in this draft.
“To take a corner, an inside offensive lineman and a receiver who can do some things we haven’t had here in the past, we feel really good about the first two days and we’re really looking forward to (Saturday).”
The Packers’ need on the offensive line is an immediate one, with first-team all-pro center Corey Linsley having departed for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency and veteran guard Lane Taylor having signed with the Houston Texans.
Oddly enough, the Packers could replace Linsley, who wore No. 71 at Ohio State, with another center who also wore No. 71 for the Buckeyes — although the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Myers could play at either guard spot as well if the Packers want to play third-year lineman Elgton Jenkins or someone else at center.
Myers did start 21 games in his final two seasons in Columbus at center, earning first-team all-Big Ten honors in 2020. A team captain, Myers’ versatility was especially appealing to the Packers, director of college scouting Matt Malaspina said. The Packers opted for Myers over two other highly-regarded centers who were still on the board in Oklahoma’s Creed Humprey and UW-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz, and Malaspina said Myers will have a chance to start as a rookie.
“He’s a great kid. He’s smart, he’s tough, he’s strong. Typical Ohio State guy,” Malaspina said. “It’s really important for Josh to be another great offensive lineman out of Ohio State — which he is. He played center but he’s an athletic kid, he’s big, he’s really strong. (Versatility) is not an issue at all.”
Myers said he recently spoke to Linsley and has bumped into him on campus several times in the past.
“I talked to Corey relatively recently within the last couple weeks, just checking in, trying to pick his brain, learn as much as I could from him,” Myers said. “(So) I do know Corey. I’ve watched him playing over the years on film. I’ve seen him in passing several times at Ohio State and have talked to him on several different occasions. I do know Corey and about his career in Green Bay, as well.”
That’s not all Myers knew about Green Bay before he was picked. Because of a painful toe injury he suffered late in the season — and played through in the Buckeyes’ national semifinal victory over Clemson and in their College Football Playoff championship loss to Alabama. The injury was bad enough that it required surgery, and he came to Green Bay to be examined by renowned foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who joined the Packers’ medical staff in 2017.
“It was extremely painful to play through it,” Myers admitted. “I just felt like I owed it to myself, my teammates and our coaches, everyone at Ohio State, to kind of gut it up and play through it, give ourselves a shot at the national championship.
As for the visit to Green Bay to see Anderson, Myers said, “I absolutely knew there was a chance (I’d be back). It was super exciting for me and my family to go up there and even to see Lambeau Field and to be around Green Bay. We talked about how incredible it would be if I ever got the chance to play there. And here we are.”
Myers’ draft classmate, Rodgers, had similar hopes. Well acquainted with the Packers, Rodgers’ favorite wide receiver in the NFL is his new teammate, Davante Adams. And Rodgers’ mentor growing up was ex-Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, who was coached at Kentucky by Rodgers’ father, Tee Martin.
Martin is now the Baltimore Ravens’ receivers coach but was Kentucky’s receivers coach in 2010, Cobb’s final season in Lexington before the Packers picked him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
“He’s like a big brother to me,” Rodgers said of Cobb. “My whole middle school career, my whole high school career, he’s always been in my corner giving me tips on the game and stuff like that. Just being that my dad was able to coach him in college and I’ve been able to stick around and be able to have him as a mentor, that’s really why I’m so familiar with his game.”
Rodgers said he’s also aware of the drama unfolding with the three-time NFL MVP quarterback who shares his last name, with Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness with the Packers organization having come to light publicly on Thursday. His issues with the team have led him to vow not to play for the Packers ever again, according to one league source.
“Of course I want to catch passes from the reigning MVP and a future Hall of Famer,” Amari Rodgers said. “Of course, that’s pretty cool that we have the same last name. He’s an amazing quarterback. I’ve been watching him my whole life. It’s actually amazing and surreal that I get the opportunity to play with a quarterback like him.”
Gutekunst said his decision at No. 62 actually came down to whether to draft Myers or draft Rodgers, and as soon as he decided on Myers, Gutekunst said he turned to his personnel lieutenants and told them he wanted to trade back up to get Rodgers. Some of his scouts had left the room to get a bite to eat and had to be called back in to start working the phones.
“After the pick, we targeted an area in the third round we thought we could get (Rodgers) at the price I wanted to pay. We had four or five trades we thought were going to happen that didn’t,” Gutekunst explained. “It was important that we acquired the players. You never want to overpay too much, but we were really excited to get Amari."
Note
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is "very much aware" of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' concerns with the organization and acknowledges team officials have flown out to meet the reigning MVP on multiple occasions.
Murphy added that the Packers want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond. He discussed the Rodgers situation in a column posted on the Packers' website on Saturday.
"This is an issue that we have been working on for several months," Murphy wrote.
Murphy said that he, general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur "have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron."
ESPN reported Thursday that Rodgers has indicated he doesn't want to return to the Packers. The ESPN report had said Murphy, Gutekunst and LaFleur had flown out separately to meet Rodgers during the offseason.
Gutekunst said Thursday night he has no plans to trade Rodgers and that he remained confident the three-time MVP would play for the Packers again.
Murphy wrote that the Packers have been working with Rodgers and his agent, David Dunn, to resolve the 37-year-old quarterback’s concerns about the organization. Murphy doesn’t specify the nature of those concerns.
“We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Murphy wrote. “He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader.”