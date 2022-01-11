Packers: Getting the band back together

GREEN BAY— Think of Matt LaFleur as a conductor, one who’s excited to get his first-chair violinist, a top bassoonist, a few of his best percussionists, and perhaps an oboist or two back in the orchestral mix with his biggest concerts coming up.

The Green Bay Packers head coach just wants to make sure that his talented musicians aren’t merely ready; he’d also like to blend them back into the band and have the end result be a beautiful symphony, not an off-key cacophony.

Therein lies the challenge for LaFleur and his staff, as the top-seeded Packers have an abundance of the proverbial good-problem-to-have situations with a host of their top players returning to action after long injury layoffs.

“I know everybody gets really excited. I’ve got to fight it myself,” LaFleur said Monday afternoon during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters via Zoom videoconference. “But ultimately, you’ve just got to see how everything works together, how it all meshes together. Because the continuity piece is absolutely critical.

“The biggest thing for us is obviously we want to get our best players out there. But we want ultimately, they’ve got to know what to do, they’ve got to bring great energy and effort on every play. We’ve got to get these guys back into football shape.

"So that’s what we’re really going to focus on I would say over the course of the next two weeks, just again, trying to get the right 11 on the field and making sure we get every ounce of energy on every snap from whoever those 11 guys are out on the field.”

After getting five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and rookie center Josh Myers back in the lineup during Sunday’s regular-season ending 37-30 loss at Detroit, and with second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander having already been trending toward playing before a bout with COVID-19 forced him to miss a pair of practices last week, the Packers are now preparing for their top pass rusher the past two seasons, Za’Darius Smith, to return to practice and perhaps play in the team’s NFC Divisional round matchup on Jan. 22 or 23 at Lambeau Field.

Amid reports that Smith, who hasn’t played since seeing limited action in the Packers’ 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville on Sept. 12, is set to be designated for return from injured reserve this week and return to practice, LaFleur took a cautionary tone while discussing the odds that Smith, who reported to camp with a back injury and subsequently underwent surgery for it, will be able to get back up to playing speed quickly.

“We’ll see how he comes in on Wednesday,” LaFleur said. “If we can get him back out on the practice field, then we’ll let him go. I want to kind of temper the expectations.

“Here’s a guy that hasn’t practiced since really that New Orleans game. We’ll get him back out there and see how he looks, see what type of shape he’s in. If he progresses and checks all the boxes, then he’ll be back out on the field.”

Smith started training camp on the non-football injury list with a back injury that he evidently sustained while working out on his own between the end of the Packers’ offseason program (which he earned $750,000 in workout bonus money for attending) and the kickoff of camp in late July.

Smith took part in one practice on a very limited basis during training camp, then practiced again on a limited basis last week for two days before sitting out the Friday practice leading into the Saints game. Against New Orleans, Smith played just 18 of the 62 defensive snaps, and his only play of consequence — a hit on Saints quarterback Jameis Winston that led to safety Darnell Savage’s end-zone interception — was wiped out by a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on him.

Smith had been seeking a long-term contract extension during the offseason but did not get one. Instead, the Packers restructured his deal to create salary-cap space and converted his base salary to a signing bonus so they could spread the cap charge out beyond 2021. Smith wound up getting paid $10 million of the $14.76 million in signing bonus money as camp began after the Packers adjusted his contract to give him more of the money immediately.

With a $28 million cap number for 2022, Smith’s future in Green Bay, despite leading the team in sacks and quarterback pressures each of his first two seasons with the Packers, is in doubt. He also was unhappy when his teammates did not select him as a team captain for the season after he’d been a captain in 2019 and 2020. In response, Smith posted on his Instagram account an artist’s rendering of what appeared to be a diamond-encrusted captain’s C — like the uniform patch captains wear on their jerseys — that he had evidently commissioned from a jeweler.

Smith, who has not spoken with reporters since training camp began on July 27, so he hasn’t been asked about the injury or any unhappiness he was feeling, has been around the team in recent weeks and was in attendance at Ford Field, spending the game on the Packers’ sideline in street clothes.

Asked if he is planning for Smith, who was highly durable during his first two seasons with the Packers — he played 858 regular-season snaps in 2020 (83.5%) and 872 (83.9%) in 2019 — but has seen so little practice time over the past 5½ months, to practice on Wednesday, LaFleur replied, “We anticipate him being out there, but I just want to be slow to speak and make sure that he’s here on Wednesday and that everything checks out before I commit to that.”

If the Packers follow the same approach with Smith as they did with Bakhtiari, Myers, Alexander and others, it might not be until the Jan. 30 NFC Championship Game — assuming the Packers advance to it — that Smith would play. While Myers was fast-tracked after limited practice work last week, Bakhtiari and Alexander spent lengthy periods practicing before getting the go-ahead for game action.

There’s also the question of how Smith might be utilized. Perhaps, with Preston Smith (nine sacks) and Rashan Gary (9.5 sacks) having played well in tandem, Za’Darius could be a situational pass rusher who comes into the game on obvious passing downs. He was very effective under previous defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as a roving pass rusher who could come up the middle or work off the edge in combination with another edge rusher.

With Bakhtiari and Myers having played against the Lions, and with Alexander having been likely to play against Detroit had COVID-19 not kept him from practicing, the Packers have ample options on the offensive line and at cornerback moving forward. The Packers wanted Alexander to be able to play against the Lions to test his shoulder, which he injured while making a low tackle during the team’s Oct. 3 win over Pittsburgh, in live action, but it’s hard to imagine him being anything other than a full-time starter in a playoff game.

Up front, Bakhtiari and Myers must show they are ready for a full game of snaps instead of the roughly two dozen they each played on Sunday. Bakhtiari actually came out of the game mid-series and was replaced by Yosh Nijman, who has been starting at left tackle since Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending knee injury at Minnesota on Nov. 21.

“We had a general idea of what we wanted to do,” said Bakhtiari, who played 27 snaps. “I went out there, I think the first series might've been 12, 13 plays. I felt fine, (had a) good amount of wind, just kept going. And once I was hitting the threshold of where I know we wanted to be … I had a good block and I was like, 'Yeah, you know what? This is good for me for today.' I think I played longer than our general idea because we wanted to see.”

With Alexander, the Packers like how much rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes has grown as a starter, are pleased with in-season pickup Rasul Douglas and still have longtime starter Kevin King available to them. Nickelback Chandon Sullivan left Sunday’s loss with a knee injury and his status for this week is unclear.

The Packers are also expecting to get veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb (core muscle surgery) and veteran right tackle Billy Turner (knee) back after Cobb went out against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28 and Turner went down Dec. 12 against Chicago. Cobb believed he was ready to play against the Lions but LaFleur and the Packers’ medical staff held him back.

“There’s a lot of conversations that are taking place right now,” LaFleur said. “Because we have a pretty good problem in that we’ve got some other pretty good players, especially at the corner position, and how do you get all these guys out on the grass at the same time and where are you placing them. Those are some of the that we’re kind of working through as a staff right now — how to put all these guys, No. 1 get them out on the field and then put them in a position to be successful.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0