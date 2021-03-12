Packers: Getting down to some serious cap business

The Packers had basically two choices with Smith, whose onerous $16 million cap number for 2021 would have been problematic even if he was as coming off a second straight strong season.

But after seeing Smith’s production drop precipitously in both sacks (from 12 to four) and quarterback pressures (from 55 to 26) last season, the Packers had to decide whether to move on from him or convince him to accept a pay cut.

Smith had been scheduled to be paid a $4.5 million roster bonus next week, as well as a $6.8 million base salary and a $650,000 workout bonus in 2021 for $12 million in total compensation.

According to Rapoport, Smith is now set to be paid $8 million this season — a $1 million base salary, a $6.5 million signing bonus (with cap hits that can now be spread out over future years); a $200,000 workout bonus, and a potential $300,000 in weekly roster bonuses for being on the active 46-man game-day roster.

He can then earn back $4.4 million in incentives tied to his sack production, Rapoport reported. Smith will receive a $500,000 bonus for recording six sacks; an additional $750,000 for reaching eight sacks; another $750,000 for reaching 10 sacks; another $1.2 million if he records 12 sacks; and another $1.2 million if he reaches 14 sacks.