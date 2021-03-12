Packers: Getting down to some serious cap business

GREEN BAY — With more than $9 million to shed off their salary cap at the start of the day, a much-ballyhooed first-round draft pick who needs to move up the quarterback depth chart and relative pennies to pinch in salary to set the stage for any free-agent moves they hope to make, the Green Bay Packers have got down to financial business with a handful of moves.
The team:
• Restructured the contract of offensive lineman Billy Turner, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
• Restructured the contract of outside linebacker Preston Smith, who took a significant pay cut with the opportunity to earn that money back via incentives, according to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport;
• Moved money around within starting safety Adrian Amos’ contract to create cap room, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter;
• Informed No. 2 quarterback Tim Boyle that he would not be receiving a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo;
• Released tight end/fullback John Lovett, the ex-Princeton quarterback-turned-NFL Swiss Army knife who suffered a season-ending knee injury last year, with a failed physical designation as Lovett works his way back from a torn ACL.
The Packers had basically two choices with Smith, whose onerous $16 million cap number for 2021 would have been problematic even if he was as coming off a second straight strong season.
But after seeing Smith’s production drop precipitously in both sacks (from 12 to four) and quarterback pressures (from 55 to 26) last season, the Packers had to decide whether to move on from him or convince him to accept a pay cut.
Smith had been scheduled to be paid a $4.5 million roster bonus next week, as well as a $6.8 million base salary and a $650,000 workout bonus in 2021 for $12 million in total compensation.
According to Rapoport, Smith is now set to be paid $8 million this season — a $1 million base salary, a $6.5 million signing bonus (with cap hits that can now be spread out over future years); a $200,000 workout bonus, and a potential $300,000 in weekly roster bonuses for being on the active 46-man game-day roster.
He can then earn back $4.4 million in incentives tied to his sack production, Rapoport reported. Smith will receive a $500,000 bonus for recording six sacks; an additional $750,000 for reaching eight sacks; another $750,000 for reaching 10 sacks; another $1.2 million if he records 12 sacks; and another $1.2 million if he reaches 14 sacks.
Adjusting Amos’ deal was essentially a no-brainer as the ex-Chicago Bears safety emerged as one of the defense’s most reliable players in his second year in Green Bay. No one on the Packers defense played more snaps than Amos (1,008 during the regular season), and he led the team in tackles (83) and finished second on the team in interceptions (two).
The restructuring of Amos’ deal, which called for him to carry a $10.3 million cap number in 2021, created about $750,000 in cap space. Before the Packers altered Amos’ deal, the veteran safety was scheduled to make $4.9 million in base salary and receive a $1.5 million roster bonus.
Lovett saw action in eight games last season before landing on injured reserve on Nov. 13.
The decision not to tender Boyle as a restricted free agent was hardly surprising given that 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, whom the Packers traded up to select in last year’s draft, spent the entirety of his rookie season as the team’s inactive No. 3 quarterback. Assuming Boyle doesn’t return to Green Bay, Love is now all but assured the No. 2 quarterback job.
Boyle, who made the team as a little-known undrafted free agent in 2018, never got to see any meaningful action behind the durable Rodgers, spending most of his 11 regular-season appearances kneeling out the clock or handing off to running backs. Boyle threw just four regular-season passes during his three years in Green Bay, completing three of them.
For Turner, the restructure is a salary conversion, per Pelissero, meaning the Packers are turning a base salary or roster bonus into a signing bonus, allowing the team to prorate the money over the length of the deal and save money on the cap this season.
Turner has a base salary of $4,525,000 and a roster bonus of $1,000,000 this year. The Packers could create $500,000 of cap savings in 2021 by turning his roster bonus into a signing bonus.
A versatile member of the offensive line, Turner has played left tackle, right guard and right tackle over the last two seasons in Green Bay.