Packers: Get to work — and contemplate their dire-emergency QB options

Then, over the weekend, the NFL informed teams that they had to shut down their facilities and conduct only virtual meetings on Monday and Tuesday, a preemptive measure amid concerns that positive tests would spike in the wake of players getting together with family members for the Thanksgiving holiday.

That’s why LaFleur was working from home Monday and did his Zoom call with reporters from his study. LaFleur said he was already intending to give the players Monday and Tuesday off following the Packers’ 41-25 victory over the Bears on Sunday night before preparing for this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It feels a lot different. We’ve been able to have our meetings, our necessary meetings,” LaFleur said. “We actually gave the guys off until Wednesday. I just don’t feel like the Zoom meetings when you’re showing the tape, it just feels a little bit different. We’re going to restructure Wednesday a little bit and we’ll kind of put this game to bed Wednesday morning right away and then we’ll get on to Philly.”

LaFleur praised the work of security chief Doug Collins and head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel, who have been the point men on the Packers’ COVID-19 playbook