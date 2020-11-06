Packers: Get their revenge — sort of, anyway — on depleted 49ers, 34-17

If only the Green Bay Packers could play the San Francisco 49ers’ JV team all the time.
Dominating a team that bore next to no resemblance to the one that whipped them twice last season — including in an NFC Championship Game last January that sent the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV and the Packers into the offseason — the Packers took out all their frustrations on the depleted 49ers Thursday night in a 34-17 rout at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
“I think we did what we needed to do,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, whose team built a 34-3 lead before allowing two late garbage-time touchdowns. “I know they were short numbers, but it’s the National Football League. You can’t take anybody for granted. I still think they have a hell of a team, despite missing some big-time players.”
To be sure, the 49ers weren’t the only team missing key pieces, as the Packers played without their franchise left tackle (David Bakhtiari), their No. 2 and 3 running backs due to COVID-19 protocols (Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillion) and their No. 2 wide receiver (Allen Lazard) and lost several starters during the course of the night.
But their troubles paled in comparison to the 49ers’ incredible misfortune with injuries, as San Francisco was without — in no particular order — quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo; tight end George Kittle; defensive end Nick Bosa; defensive end Dee Ford; cornerback Richard Sherman; defensive end Solomon Thomas; running back Raheem Mostert; wide receiver Deebo Samuel; running back Tevin Coleman; running back Jeff Wilson Jr.; and wide receiver Jalen Hurd.
The 49ers then got a positive COVID-19 test result Wednesday for wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, which led to left tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Samuel to be deemed high-risk close contacts, further decimating the 49ers’ roster. They were so light on players that even after game-day practice-squad promotions, they only had 49 players on their 53-man roster and only had to deactivate three players before the game.
Not that the Packers’ cared. From their 37-8 regular-season loss to the 49ers to their not-as-close-as-the-score-looked 37-20 season-ending loss to them in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, the Packers were so thoroughly outplayed in the two meetings last year that it’s hard not to wonder how different the result would have been if both teams had been at full strength.
And while the Packers improved to 6-2 on the year and will remain in first place in the NFC North, the 49ers fell to 4-5 and in the ultra-competitive NFC West, they’ll be hard-pressed to reach the postseason with Garoppolo and Kittle unlikely to return this season because of their injuries.
“There’s nothing better than winning. They all count, they’re all special,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “They’re a different team on paper, for sure. They’ve had some tough injuries to some really key players. But look, no one’s feeling sorry for anybody in this league. Nobody’s feeling sorry for us when we’re dealing with our injuries.
“That’s the NFL in 2020. Obviously, they’ve gotten hit with the injury bug a lot more than you usually see. But it still feels great to win.”
The Packers defense, meanwhile, throttled the Nick Mullens-led 49ers offense, which finished the game with 337 total yards—but 206 of them came on San Francisco’s final three possessions, after the Packers had built a 31-3 lead. The Packers, having come into the game with just four total takeaways, got a pair of them thanks in large part to 49ers fill-in left tackle Justin Skule, who allowed a Preston Smith pressure that led to a Raven Greene interception, and a Za’Darius Smith pressure that resulted in a Mullens fumble.
Coming off a 28-22 loss to Minnesota on Sunday, the victory kept LaFleur’s streak of not losing back-to-back games as Packers coach intact. The team is now 20-6 under LaFleur, including playoffs.
“It obviously feels really good to come out here and get a win,” LaFleur said. “I was really happy with the play of our team. I thought the energy was there, and I thought really all three phases came to play.”
Rodgers finished the night having thrown almost as many touchdown passes (four, with one to Davante Adams, one to Marcedes Lewis and two to Marquez Valdes-Scantling) as he had incompletions (six) before giving way to backup Tim Boyle with just over 4 minutes to play. Rodgers’ final stat line: 25 of 31 for 305 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 147.2.
Of the Packers’ eight games, Rodgers has had a passer rating over 100 in seven of them — the only non-100 game being the team’s 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18, when Rodgers threw his only two interceptions of the season and had a passer rating of 35.4.
For the season, Rodgers has now completed 189 of 280 passes (67.5%) for 2,253 yards with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions — putting him on pace for 4,506 yards with 48 touchdowns and four interceptions. That potential yardage total would be the second-highest of Rodgers’ career, and the touchdown total would surpass the 46 TD passes he threw in 15 games in 2011, when he won the first of his two NFL MVP awards.
Most of Rodgers’ on-target throws went to Adams, who finished the night with 10 receptions on 12 targets for 173 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown that opened the scoring on the Packers’ first drive. The touchdown made the Packers offense 8 for 8 this season on scoring on its opening possession of the game.
Despite missing two games and half of another because of a hamstring injury, Adams now has 53 receptions for 675 yards and an NFL-best eight touchdowns on the year. Since returning from injury, Adams has caught 30 passes for 422 yards and six touchdowns in three games.
“It’s been great. It’s what I expect to do,” Adams said. “I put in a great deal of work after each season. … my whole mentality was to come in (this season) and elevate. I still haven’t done everything that I can possibly do. I’ve got a lot to give.
“I’m relied on a lot in this offense, and I’ve got a very talented quarterback. I’m just in the business of maximizing stuff. I haven’t really taken a step back to look and reflect just yet, because I’ve only played six games, and I feel like there’s still a lot more to do.”
