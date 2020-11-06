Packers: Get their revenge — sort of, anyway — on depleted 49ers, 34-17

Of the Packers’ eight games, Rodgers has had a passer rating over 100 in seven of them — the only non-100 game being the team’s 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18, when Rodgers threw his only two interceptions of the season and had a passer rating of 35.4.

For the season, Rodgers has now completed 189 of 280 passes (67.5%) for 2,253 yards with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions — putting him on pace for 4,506 yards with 48 touchdowns and four interceptions. That potential yardage total would be the second-highest of Rodgers’ career, and the touchdown total would surpass the 46 TD passes he threw in 15 games in 2011, when he won the first of his two NFL MVP awards.

Most of Rodgers’ on-target throws went to Adams, who finished the night with 10 receptions on 12 targets for 173 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown that opened the scoring on the Packers’ first drive. The touchdown made the Packers offense 8 for 8 this season on scoring on its opening possession of the game.

Despite missing two games and half of another because of a hamstring injury, Adams now has 53 receptions for 675 yards and an NFL-best eight touchdowns on the year. Since returning from injury, Adams has caught 30 passes for 422 yards and six touchdowns in three games.