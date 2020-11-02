Packers: Game on? For now, Matt LaFleur says it’s ‘full speed ahead’ for Thursday’s game

GREEN BAY — As both professional sports and the real world know all too well, things can change in an instant when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as of now, the Green Bay Packers’ game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is on for Thursday night — despite rookie running back AJ Dillon testing positive for the novel coronavirus and putting the team into the NFL’s intensive protocols program on Monday.
“As far as I know right now, we are full speed ahead,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said during a Monday afternoon Zoom call with reporters. “All indications that we have is that we are preparing to play on Thursday. If they tell us otherwise, we’ll adjust.”
Dillon, who played 17 snaps during the Packers’ 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field, was officially placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday afternoon. Like everyone involved with Sunday’s game on both teams, Dillon was tested before kickoff, but the positive result did not come back until after the game, and LaFleur said he got word of the positive test at 6 a.m. Monday.
The Packers’ point people on COVID-19, head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel and head of security Doug Collins, have been in frequent contact with the league since Dillon’s test results, with contact tracing procedures underway.
After news of Dillon’s positive test broke on NFL Network, the team released a statement which read, “The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today. Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance.”
The Packers had not had a player test positive for COVID-19 since the season began. The positive test triggered what the NFL calls its intensive protocols, although the Packers have enough meeting space inside Lambeau Field that players were able to come into the facility. Meetings with coaches were simply held virtually and workouts in the weight room were limited to 10 socially-distanced players at a time.
Asked if he was concerned that Dillon could have infected fellow running backs Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and others, LaFleur emphasized that players have been maintaining 6 feet or more of social distance in meetings — the offensive line, for instance, commandeered the media auditorium so linemen could spread out more than they could in their usual meeting room — and expressed hope that Dillon’s infection wouldn’t wipe out the entire position group.
“You’ve got to have a plan for everything, so that’s something that we’re constantly working through and trying to figure out how we can put our best guys out on the field and go attack,” LaFleur replied when asked how he would deal with an entire position group being shut down.
“The one thing about our meeting rooms, our guys have done a pretty good job of making sure we are not within that 6-feet radius of one another and that we’re spaced out. We’ll see what the reports say when they all get done doing all the research that the league has to do. But we feel confident that we’ve handled everything as well as we could have.”
LaFleur said there were “a couple of guys that we didn’t allow back into the building” because they had been in contact with Dillon and required further testing.
After issuing their initial injury report, the Packers amended the report to include inside linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams, who the team said would not have practiced for “not injury related” reasons. It was unclear whether their absences were connected to Dillon’s positive COVID-19 test. Martin is believed to be Dillon’s roommate, while Williams would have been in closest contact with Dillon on the Packers’ sideline during Sunday’s game.
“For the most part, we’re just going business — not quite ‘as usual,’ but as close as it can be,” LaFleur said.
The intensive protocols do allow for teams to practice, although players are required to wear either protective masks or the NFL-approved face shields that attach to helmets’ facemasks. The NFL has repeatedly said there has been no scientific evidence of transmission of the novel coronavirus during game action.
“We’re going to come in (Tuesday) morning and have our morning meetings, have a walkthrough right before lunch, break for lunch, come back for more meetings, and then have a second walkthrough,” LaFleur said, adding that the short week schedule remains essentially unchanged despite Dillon’s positive test. “That’s going to be basically our typical Wednesday/Thursday installs; (we’ll) kind of mold it together as one in one day and then we’ll come back on Wednesday, have a meeting in the morning and another install that’s going to be emphasis on the red zone, and have another quick practice and then we’ll be off to Santa Clara.”
LaFleur said he had planned those light walkthrough-style practices anyway because “that’s typically what you do on a short week. It’s so important for these guys to recover from a game. … That was what we had planned and we’re sticking to that plan.”
The quick turnaround and short week before traveling to the West Coast were already going to be challenging for the 5-2 Packers, who were soundly beaten by the 49ers twice last season — a 37-8 regular-season loss and a 37-20 season-ending loss in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19. The 49ers, who fell to 4-4 on the season after Sunday’s loss at Seattle, are ravaged by injuries, having learned Monday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (high-ankle sprain) and all-pro tight end George Kittle (fractured foot) would join a host of other players on the team’s lengthy injury list.
“The is the situation that we’re presented with, and we’re going to make the best of it. It’s not an excuse to go out there and play bad or anything like that,” LaFleur said. “It is what it is, man. You’ve got to adapt and adjust. That’s just the circumstances we’re dealt. It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”
