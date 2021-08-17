Packers: Fresh starts: In cornerback swap, ship Jackson to Giants for Yiadom THU

Once Dolegala’s signing becomes official, the Packers will need to make another move to get back to the 85-player limit.

NFL note

The Chicago Bears are now without both of their top two draft picks.

Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday said quarterback Justin Fields was out of practice due to a groin injury, while second-round pick, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, was facing back surgery.

The injury to Fields is considered minor but Jenkins has been out all of training camp after suffering back injury symptoms during the four days rookies were allowed to practice just before the start of regular training camp.

Nagy didn't consider Fields' injury serious and holding him out of practice was precautionary. He wasn't certain about Fields' status for Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo at Soldier Field.

"I'd say it's too early to go there," Nagy said. "I just think that for him right now, again, we want to be able to get to that point where he's able to play in that game. That's very important."

The back injury with Jenkins is a far more serious matter. Jenkins missed the final three games of his final season at Oklahoma State with a lumbar issue.