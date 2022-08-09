Packers: Former Badger WR Davis focused on developing at camp

GREEN BAY — Danny Davis has been easy to find on Ray Nitschke Field throughout training camp. He’s the guy in the white No. 20 jersey, often following the dude in the red No. 12 jersey around, peppering him with questions and requests for advice on how he could have done better on the previous rep.

It’s not that the former University of Wisconsin star wideout is starstruck by his four-time NFL MVP Green Bay Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers.

OK, maybe just a little bit.

“It’s still surreal,” Davis confessed, “to be playing with guys you looked up to.”

That said, Davis has set aside his awe and gone to Rodgers repeatedly, be it after 1-on-1 cornerback/receiver reps or 11-on-11 periods in an effort to more thoroughly understand what his quarterback wants and what small details might be the difference between an incompletion and a big catch.

“I’m just trying to pick his brain and see what he thought about it. That’s constantly what I’m trying to do, because in my eyes, he’s the best quarterback ever. So whatever he says, I try to apply it to my game,” Davis explained. “So, whenever I get in a situation with him in there, it’s all about trying to get on the same page with him.

“He’s always giving me key points and tips of what I can do to improve my game as a whole.”

It’s working. While much of the attention has been focused on the Packers’ other three rookie wide receivers — second-round pick Christian Watson, who is sidelined following arthroscopic knee surgery; fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, who has been the offensive star of camp; and seventh-round pick Samori Toure, who had a 54-yard touchdown catch from Jordan Love on Family Night — Davis has quietly come on and has caught head coach Matt LaFleur’s eye, among others’.

“Danny has shown much improvement, especially coming from (the offseason program) to now,” LaFleur said. “He knows what to do, and when you know what to do, you can go out there and play much more free, much more confident, much faster. And I think that’s been reflective of his play.”

For his part, Rodgers has been intentional about being more interactive and involved with his young receivers, knowing he must get them up to speed as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“I want to win. Badly. You’ve got to communicate to win,” Rodgers explained. “It’s a lot of me teaching them and reminders about certain situations that they probably haven’t thought of before.

“There’s little things through the experience I’ve had over the years that are good reminders for those guys. … There will be a lot of conversations between now and Game 1, and the expectation will be to be able to recall the important conversations and go out and execute and just be yourself.”

That’s precisely who Davis is aiming to be — himself. In his 51 games (27 starts) over five seasons with the Badgers, Davis caught 131 passes for 1,642 yards and 14 touchdowns, including 32 receptions for 478 yards and two TDs in 12 games last season.

That wasn’t enough to get the 6-foot-1, 188-pound Davis drafted, but he isn’t dwelling on the uphill battle he faces to pass three rookie draft picks and other receivers who have more extensive experience in the system.

“I can’t think about the what-ifs and this-and-that. Uou just have to focus on yourself and each day,” Davis said. “I promise you, each day I’m focusing on what I can fix. I feel like that’s what’s made me have a pretty good camp, so far. But I know it’s not over. I still have a long road ahead.”

That said, Davis seems to have found a good fit so far after traversing the 142 miles between Camp Randall Stadium and Lambeau Field. His improvement on offense has paralleled his improvement on special teams, where he must prove his worth to earn a spot on the 53-man roster on the competitive-but-unproven receiver depth chart.

Now, he needs to show that progress in preseason games, starting Friday night at San Francisco.

“I’m not looking ahead — I’m trying to stay in the moment and study the hell out of that playbook,” Davis said. “I just want to be on the same page not only with A-Rod but all the guys. But it starts with him. I’m just trying to show him and show the coaches that I can be reliable and they can trust me. That’s what I’ve been wanting to maintain throughout this camp, just be consistent and be at the right spot at the right time.”