Packers: For Rodgers, a sarcastic ‘quiet offseason’ continues THU

GREEN BAY — From his “I’m offended” t-shirt to his tongue-in-cheek remarks about his “quiet offseason,” Aaron Rodgers managed to once again draw attention to his situation with the Green Bay Packers without saying anything substantive about where his relationship with the organization stands.
Speaking during a conversation Tuesday to promote the July 6 “The Match” made-for-television golf showdown — a virtual interview that included Rodgers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and PGA golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, and was moderated by TNT’s Brian Anderson, the TV voice of the Milwaukee Brewers — Rodgers snarkily discussed his offseason, which has seen him stay away from the Packers’ organized team activity practices and mandatory minicamp for the first time in his 17-year NFL career.
The exchange began with Anderson saying to Rodgers, “You’ve really kept a low profile this offseason. I’ve hardly seen your name at all, and you haven’t hosted any TV shows or been involved in any kind of controversy or anything. It’s been a nice, peaceful offseason for you, it sounds like, AR.”
Rodgers nodded, then replied, “Yeah, BA, it’s been one of those quiet offseasons you dream about, where you can kind of just go through your process on your own, quietly. And that’s all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who’s been around for a long time and just enjoys that time to yourself, to just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on.”
The three-time NFL MVP then begins to smirk before adding, “I think that’s what this offseason has been about. It’s been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it, and not feeling like I have to go anywhere, not having any responsibilities — but still being an NFL player at the same time. It’s been great.”
While Rodgers was promoting the golf event, which pits him and DeChambeau against Brady and Mickelson, the Packers were holding the penultimate OTA practice of their offseason — a voluntary session that Rodgers, who was the only player to not attend last week’s mandatory minicamp, was hardly the only one to skip.
Missing that three-day minicamp left Rodgers subject to $93,085 in fines, although the team would not say whether Rodgers’ absence had been excused. While Rodgers stayed away, wide receiver Davante Adams and cornerback Jaire Alexander, who both skipped the on-field OTA sessions, attended the minicamp. Alexander worked at his traditional starting cornerback spot while Adams did only drill work and was held out of 11-on-11 periods.
But on Tuesday, of the Packers’ offensive starters, only one — running back Aaron Jones — was taking part in the practice at Clark Hinkle Field. In all, 35 players were absent from Tuesday’s session, and similar attendance is expected for Thursday’s final practice. Head coach Matt LaFleur, whose players will go their separate ways before reconvening for the start of training camp on July 27, is scheduled to address reporters following that final practice.
Rodgers’ on-the-record statements have been rare since news of his unhappiness with the team’s front office spilled into the public’s view shortly before the 2021 NFL Draft began on April 29. Since then, Rodgers has only done two significant interviews, appearing on longtime anchor Kenny Mayne’s final SportsCenter broadcast on ESPN on May 24 and speaking to Anderson to promote The Match on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, team president/CEO Mark Murphy has maintained that the Packers want Rodgers back for “2021 and beyond,” although Murphy has not said what constitutes “beyond.”
Murphy wrote in his monthly column on the team website of how “the situation with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base,” and last week, Murphy referred to Rodgers as a “complicated fella,” saying that was how the late Packers general manager Ted Thompson, who died in January, had referred to Rodgers. Whether Rodgers’ clothing selection for Tuesday’s interview was any sort of response to Murphy’s comment is hard to say.
What Rodgers’ intensions are moving forward are also unclear. The team has insisted it would not trade Rodgers, and if GM Brian Gutekunst holds firm, Rodgers will have to decide whether to report to training camp to begin his 14th season as the team’s starting quarterback, or sit out in hopes of forcing the Packers’ hand.
The idea that Rodgers, who has said he wants to play “5 to 7 more years,” will in fact take a holdout into the regular season, which kicks off Sept. 12 at New Orleans, is hard to fathom — and not just for fans.
“I can’t fathom (him) not being in Green Bay. That’s where my mind’s at,” LaFleur said at the end of the draft. “I don’t only love the player, but I love the person. I love working with him on a daily basis. I think we all do — from the players in that locker room to the coaching staff. Again, I don’t even want to let my mind go there.”