Packers: For Rodgers, a sarcastic ‘quiet offseason’ continues THU

GREEN BAY — From his “I’m offended” t-shirt to his tongue-in-cheek remarks about his “quiet offseason,” Aaron Rodgers managed to once again draw attention to his situation with the Green Bay Packers without saying anything substantive about where his relationship with the organization stands.

Speaking during a conversation Tuesday to promote the July 6 “The Match” made-for-television golf showdown — a virtual interview that included Rodgers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and PGA golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, and was moderated by TNT’s Brian Anderson, the TV voice of the Milwaukee Brewers — Rodgers snarkily discussed his offseason, which has seen him stay away from the Packers’ organized team activity practices and mandatory minicamp for the first time in his 17-year NFL career.

The exchange began with Anderson saying to Rodgers, “You’ve really kept a low profile this offseason. I’ve hardly seen your name at all, and you haven’t hosted any TV shows or been involved in any kind of controversy or anything. It’s been a nice, peaceful offseason for you, it sounds like, AR.”