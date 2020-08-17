Packers: For Rashan Gary, offseason of hard work sets stage for jump WEDS

And Gary, of course, is crucial to that plan. Kyler Fackrell, who departed in free agency during the offseason, played 39.9% of the Packers’ defensive snaps a year ago, and the hope with Gary is for him to play even more than that between spelling the Smiths and playing in packages with both Za’Darius and Preston on the field.

“He needs to take a big jump. When you go back and look at last year’s tape, he did some really good things with us in the time he was in there,” Pettine said of Gary. “Kyler played a lot, too, and did some good things for us, especially from a drop (into coverage) standpoint. Those drops are going to have to be absorbed throughout that room, but I do see Rashan taking a significantly increased role.

“I do think there were times where Preston and Z probably played maybe a little too much., We do want to take some off their plate. So I do know Rashan is certainly built to handle giving those guys a break. I just think because of his skillset, we can use him more like we used Z, on third down especially. He can kick down inside and rush from a tackle spot as opposed to always being on the edge.”