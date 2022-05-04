London calling, Packers listening

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers knew they were going to London for their first international game. Now they know when and who they’re playing.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that the Packers will face the New York Giants on Oct. 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Central time.

The Packers had learned on March 1 that they were finally headed across the pond, as they’re the last NFL team to receive its international assignment.

The Packers had been unwilling to sacrifice a home game at Lambeau Field in order to play in the NFL’s international series, which began in 2007 and has been played without them ever since.

But with the NFL moving to a 17-game schedule last season, a Packers trip across the pond was inevitable. They were set to play nine games at home in 2022 as part of the alternating AFC-NFC rotation for which teams would get an extra home game each season, after AFC teams played the ninth home game in 2021.

The Packers-Giants game was one of four games set on Wednesday, along with two other London games and a game in Germany. The rest of the NFL schedule, including the Packers’ other 16 regular-season games, is set for May 12.

The Packers said that the team will have “an extremely limited allotment” of tickets available for purchase, with season ticketholders who are opted in for promotional emails set to receive invitations to enter drawing for opportunity to purchase them.

Asked about his excitement about going to London after the initial announcement, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur joked, “My excitement level or the fans’ excitement level?”

“No, I think it’s going to be great. It’s great for our game. It’ll be great to see, hopefully, a ton of Packers jerseys over there.”

LaFleur has coached in international games twice before, as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017 and as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator in 2018, and the assignment does come with some inherent challenges.

“Going through that process (before) is so beneficial,” LaFleur said. “I know the first time going over there, you’re not really sure what you’re getting into. And then when I was with Tennessee the following year, we went and we kind of followed the same format (as the Rams did). We left Thursday after practice.

“It’ll be new for most of our guys. Obviously, we’re the only team that hasn’t gone over there. But I think going through everything, being a part of that process, will hopefully give us an advantage.”

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst also acknowledged the drawbacks that come with the unique opportunity of playing overseas.

“In some ways, there's some unique challenges that we haven't had. The first time we will go over there ever,” Gutekunst said earlier this offseason. “But at the same time, I know, for our fans, it's going to be pretty exciting. I know everyone was pretty fired up about it, I got a lot of texts when the news came out. Everyone was making plans.

“Packer nation will show up strong. … I think the first our first thought was, ‘OK, how we can do this best for our football team to play?’ But I know that, family members, and all kinds of fans and stuff have been reaching out.”

