Packers for May 4

GREEN BAY — Christian Watson can’t wait for that first time Aaron Rodgers yells at him.

And the Green Bay Packers’ rookie wide receiver might get that desired earful — if the kinder, gentler, more Zen Rodgers opts to get after him — sooner than initially thought.

“I know he's going to be tough on me — and that's exactly what I want,” Watson said after the Packers traded up and picked him in the second round (No. 34 overall) in last weekend’s NFL Draft. “I want someone who's going to continue to push me to be the best possible player that I can be, and I know that with him being one of the greatest, that he's going to get everything out of me.

“So shoot, I'm going to tell him, ‘I'm ready to work. And I'm ready to go.”

Earlier this offseason, Rodgers indicated that he wasn’t planning on attending any of the team’s official offseason program beyond the mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled for June 7-9.

“My desire to be a full-time participant in the offseason, I just don’t think I need that,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Jan. 25. “I think what I need for the offseason to continue playing is working with my body-work people, training where I like to train in Southern California. That, to me, gets me in the best position to go out and perform at the highest level.”

But appearing with McAfee last Thursday night during the first round of the draft — before the Packers selected Watson and fellow rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs (fourth round) and Samori Toure (seventh round), Rodgers said he plans on coming for more than just the minicamp.

The Packers’ scheduled organized team activity practices are set for May 23, 24, 26 and 31 and June 1, 3, 13, 14 and 16.

“I’ll be back there a few more days (in May) and then for the minicamp,” said Rodgers, who avoided all of the offseason program last year while demonstrating his dissatisfaction with the organization.

“I’m excited to get back there and get things going. I’m going to put in the time to make it work with those guys and we’re going to find a way.”

Rodgers already unexpectedly showed up for one day of the team’s strength-and-conditioning work late last month when he came to Wisconsin to attend a Milwaukee Bucks opening-round playoff game against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum with friend/teammate Randall Cobb.

“I was watching the Bucks game, and I saw him and Cobb courtside and I texted him,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I said, ‘I can't wait to see you tomorrow.’ And he goes, ‘I'm on the first thing smokin’ out of here.’

“And it was great to see him in the building. Anytime he comes in, it just brings a natural energy. I think the guys get excited to see him. He went out there — I can tell he’s in great shape — he went out there and worked out with our guys.”

Exactly when Rodgers, who never missed an offseason program from his rookie year of 2005 through the pre-pandemic offseason of 2019, will show up is unclear, but general manager Brian Gutekunst said it wasn’t the worst thing for Rodgers to give the rookies a little bit of space before joining OTAs.

“We have a lot of faith and trust in him knowing what he needs to do,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly, when he’s here, there’s a different level of intensity and maybe focus — specifically on offense — than maybe when he’s not. But I also think it’s not a bad thing to let some of these guys get established with our offense a little bit, (on) the foundational principles, before he gets here. Because it’s not easy, and we want to give those guys the best chance they can when he gets here.

“I will say that we want our players here all the time. I mean, that’s the way we would like to have it. It’s voluntary for a reason, but we want them here all the time. … There’s a different energy in the building, and obviously having your players working as a group towards a common goal, you can’t replicate that when they’re all over the country.”

Said LaFleur: “There's a lot of new faces. That’s one of the challenges, I think, each and every year — how do you re-create that team chemistry, that camaraderie? And the only way you can do that is if you're around one another. And certainly not only the chemistry on the field, but off the field as well, is so important.”

Whenever Rodgers does come to the offseason practices, it will be interesting to watch how he interacts with his new, young targets (as well as veteran Sammy Watkins, who was signed last month).

Near the end of last season, Rodgers admitted that he has had to alter his approach to some degree after realizing that sometimes getting after a teammate wasn’t the best way to help them improve.

“Maybe I didn’t see that my intense desire to be great could be misconstrued at times as me getting on my teammates,” Rodgers admitted in January. “That’s the beauty in leadership. You have to understand how to push the right buttons on guys to get them to respond in the right way. I’m proud of my ability to listen and grow.

“I think I’ve learned a lot of good lessons in that area. I’m thankful to have those lessons play out a little more often and have guys see the love and kindness rather than the competitiveness and the frustration and anger that might be designed for myself that could be misconstrued as me getting on them."

No matter how he approaches it, Rodgers clearly understands that in the wake of the Packers trading two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, he needs to invest that time with his young new targets, as Watson, Doubs or Toure could find themselves in the mix quicker than past rookies have.

“I think what you’ve got to remember is, of all the positions in the draft, if you go back through the history, a lot of receiver busts (are) in the first round,” Rodgers said. “And then you have guys who could be middling — second-, third-, fourth-, fifth-, sixth-, seventh-round receivers — who turned out to be excellent players. A lot of it is situation, a lot of it’s the quarterback, a lot of it’s the scheme they go to.”

And those rookies can’t wait to find out about their new situation and scheme with their new quarterback.

“Davante has always been one of my favorite receivers. The connection that him and Aaron Rodgers had is something that’s rarely been seen ever before in the NFL. They were just always on the same page,” Toure said. “They were always making spectacular plays like they could read each other’s mind. That’s always been something I’ve tried to pick up on. I’m just excited to see how I fit in.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0