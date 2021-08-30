Packers: For Love, no-no of putting ball in jeopardy leads to ‘teachable moments’

Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy said he pulled Love aside after his second risky throw, a red-zone near interception that was intended for rookie Amari Rodgers on third down, and emphasized the importance of the situation on both throws.

“When you talk about teachable moments … The interception was on first-and-10. We’ve got three more downs to go get it,” Getsy explained. “The other one, it’s later in the downs and we get to kick a field goal (if you don’t turn it over).

“I sat him down right after that (second) one, and I just said: ‘Hey dude, look. It’s 13-0. You’ve had 200 yards of offense in the first half. You’re kicking butt. Look at how important the ball is in this league.’ And so I think it’s those moments, when you just kind of sit back and say, ‘Look this thing could be 13-10 or whatever.’ That’s what he didn’t get last year, not having preseason and all that stuff. So, really (we’re) glad he was able to get that.”

Love had four possessions against the Bills, which ended with a fourth-and-goal incompletion from the 1-yard line, the interception, a missed chip-shot field goal from Mason Crosby after the near-INT, and a six-plays-and-out punt. For the day, he completed 12 of 18 passes for 149 yards with no touchdowns and the one interception for a 69.1 passer rating.